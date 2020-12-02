expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Mississippi inmate dies after 2-week hospitalization

By The Associated Press

Published 8:14 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

A Mississippi inmate died Tuesday after being hospitalized for two weeks, the state Department of Corrections said.

An autopsy will be done on James Curtis Simmons Sr., who died at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg, where he was taken Nov. 17. Simmons was 65.

He was serving a 20-year sentence in South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County after pleading guilty to child exploitation in Pearl River County. He was sentenced Aug. 13, 2015.

At least 96 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.

More News

Mississippi inmate dies after 2-week hospitalization

Gov. Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Amazing rescue: Boater missing for two days found alive, clinging to overturned boat

Another day, more coronavirus records broken in Mississippi as virus spread continues to quicken

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi inmate dies after 2-week hospitalization

News

Gov. Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

News

Amazing rescue: Boater missing for two days found alive, clinging to overturned boat

News

Another day, more coronavirus records broken in Mississippi as virus spread continues to quicken

News

Confederate president’s name to disappear from Biloxi school

News

State Auditor demands money from professor after ‘Scholar Strike’

News

Man pleads guilty to killing, stuffing roommate in freezer

News

Boyfriend arrested after reportedly hitting girlfriend to point of “brain bleed”

News

Ammunition shortages continue at Mississippi gun shops

News

Mississippi inmate dies after being hospitalized since June

News

Mississippi elected official arrested after firing gun in crowded parking lot

News

Alabama man faces murder charge after child forced out of car for misbehaving struck and killed on highway

News

Mississippi man beat his wife to death, deputies say

News

Mississippi’s old state flag isn’t quite dead yet; one more vote remains

News

Daughter of Mississippi police officer files excessive force complaint against another officer in same department

News

On last day of 2020 hurricane season forecasters identify another tropical disturbance

News

‘Truly serious’ situation as Mississippi hospitals hit new record for COVID-19 patients

News

Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

News

Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student

News

Mother who sued doctor for child’s brain injuries gets $2.6 million

News

Mississippi Christmas light display goes viral on social media

News

Six people killed on Mississippi roads over holiday weekend

News

Second stimulus checks coming? Lawmakers make one last attempt at making deal

News

Arctic air blast to plummet temperatures across South Monday night