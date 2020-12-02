expand
December 2, 2020

Former county employee arrested, accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 in fuel

By Ben Hillyer

Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The State Auditor’s Office arrested a former Scott County employee accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 in fuel purchases.

Special Agents from his Shad White’s office arrested Tony Macon after he was indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury. Upon his arrest, Macon was issued a demand letter showing he owes $68,021.97 to taxpayers in Scott County. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Part of Macon’s job for the county included keeping multiple taxpayer-owned vehicles fueled. Macon allegedly embezzled nearly $50,000 from October 2017 to August 2019 by using Fuelman Cards to purchase fuel for his own use. Investigators believe he also provided some of the stolen fuel free of charge to people he owed money. The purported scheme was reported to the Auditor’s office by Scott County officials after anomalies in Macon’s purchase records were noticed.

Macon was arrested by Special Agents in Hattiesburg and transported to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000 by the court.

If convicted, Macon faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Kilgore.

“This case shows how the theft of something simple, like fuel, can cost taxpayers a sizable amount of money,” said White. “We have a track record of holding these sorts of thieves accountable in the auditor’s office. Folks who are tempted to steal are quickly learning that they are being watched and will be caught if they break the law.”

 

