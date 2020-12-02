12-year-old boy genius accepted at Georgia Tech has sights set even higher

A 12-year-old Georgia boy is set to make history by being the youngest aerospace engineering student at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Caleb Anderson from Atlanta, Georgia, said going to college at such an early age is not his biggest goal. The boy who started taking college classes at age 10 told said he hopes to one day work for Elon Musk or NASA and make it to Mars.

Given his early track record, those goals are not far fetched.

Caleb Anderson, who is currently enrolled in high school, takes classes at a local technical college.

Asked about his future plans, Anderson said, “I’ll try to get my master’s at Georgia Tech. Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I’ll probably get my PhD at MIT, and then I think I’ll start working at either NASA or SpaceX,” Caleb said in an interview with WSB.

His mother, Claire Anderson, said that she noticed something was different with Caleb when he was a baby. “At three weeks old, I did notice that Caleb was trying to mimic some of my words… By four months, he was picking up basic signs,” she recalled.

Anderson could read when he was 6-month-old.

“He is kind of always been this way, where he’ll ask these very deep, profound questions, and you don’t expect to see that from a three-year-old,” his father, Kobi Anderson, said.

American comedian and television host Steve Harvey recently learned about Anderon’s plan and agreed to finance his college tuition.

