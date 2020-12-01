expand
December 2, 2020

Boyfriend arrested after reportedly hitting girlfriend to point of “brain bleed”

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:09 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

A Jones County man allegedly kidnapped and beat his girlfriend so badly Thanksgiving night that she suffered from a “brain bleed” and other major injuries.

Erik Hammonds, 25, was charged with domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping after deputies from the Jones County responded to the call at the home the couple shares just before midnight.

According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found blood on the wall and floor when they arrived at the house.

Carter said Hammonds admitted that he was drunk when he reportedly hit his girlfriend with his fists and kicked her.

The victim was sent to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after suffering major injuries. As of Monday, the victim was still in the hospital.

Accoridng to WDAM-TV, investigators from the sheriff’s department said Hammonds was having a verbal argument with his girlfriend before the incident turned physical. After the victim left the house and went next-door to seek help, Hammonds went to the neighbor’s house and physically forced the victim back into their home against her will. As a result of the woman being dragged into the house against her will, Hammond was charged with kidnapping, Carter said.

Hammond’s bond was set at $20,000.

