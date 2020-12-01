Another day, more coronavirus records broken in Mississippi as virus spread continues to quicken
For the second day in a row, Mississippi shattered two key records Tuesday for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases as the state’s virus spread continues to gain momentum and the state’s hospitals are filling up.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,141 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 154,411.
The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with just under 20,000 new cases detected in the last 14 days.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added another 13 counties to his state mask mandate, meaning 54 counties are under the mandate now.
The new cases added Tuesday include:
Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington.
The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,057 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the lack of hospital space both in Mississippi and surrounding areas is causing problems.
“We are getting to the point now where we are getting notifications about patients who cannot get transferred to a higher level of care when they need it, and it’s because most of our hospital systems have been saturated,” Dobbs said Tuesday.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
The state reported 29 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,836 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,505 with Tuesday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,394 on Tuesday, also a new all-time record high.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1447
|52
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1556
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|566
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1193
|34
|125
|23
|Benton
|500
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2443
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|787
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|741
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1094
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|361
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|589
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|936
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|947
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1527
|43
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1679
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1286
|39
|69
|16
|De Soto
|10409
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3897
|86
|185
|41
|Franklin
|355
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1283
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|615
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1433
|45
|117
|21
|Hancock
|1243
|41
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7313
|112
|352
|38
|Hinds
|10279
|202
|546
|82
|Holmes
|1334
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|547
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|120
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1576
|35
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6566
|128
|183
|20
|Jasper
|852
|23
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|371
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|590
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3690
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|450
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3382
|53
|150
|32
|Lamar
|2978
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3594
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|738
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1397
|44
|43
|7
|Lee
|5294
|96
|200
|39
|Leflore
|2085
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1973
|66
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2470
|64
|116
|34
|Madison
|5014
|107
|295
|53
|Marion
|1194
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2228
|51
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2067
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|769
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2249
|121
|157
|45
|Newton
|1082
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|727
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2523
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2326
|53
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1553
|68
|103
|23
|Perry
|683
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1653
|59
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2042
|31
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1513
|31
|87
|10
|Quitman
|500
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5887
|106
|226
|31
|Scott
|1594
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|324
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1526
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|732
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|806
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1926
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|981
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1777
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1284
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1124
|43
|96
|26
|Tunica
|626
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1719
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|776
|29
|67
|13
|Warren
|1802
|58
|125
|26
|Washington
|3246
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1213
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|467
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|405
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1255
|26
|64
|13
|Yalobusha
|731
|28
|81
|20
|Yazoo
|1601
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|154,411
|3,836
|7,724
|1,453