Ammunition shortages continue at Mississippi gun shops

Gun shop owners in Mississippi and across the country are reporting shortages in ammunition and other gun supplies.

In some places, gun shop owners report a rush on supplies as people look to get outdoors this fall and winter. Because of that, stores are having a tough time keeping up with the high demand they’ve seen in 2020.

Kevin Riley, owner of Dad’s Super Pawn Shop on the Gulf Coast, told WLOX-TV in Biloxi that they, like most gun shops in the country, are experiencing shortages.

Riley said the current election season and the unexpected demand from the current hunting season are two of the reasons for the shortages. Bulk buying has put stress on the available supplies, Riley said. Because of the shortages limits have been placed on ammo purchases, Riley said.

The situation is similar in other parts of the country, not just for ammo but for all aspects of the gun and hunting business.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says it made about $300,000 on the first day of hunting licensing and permitting in 2019. In 2020, that number dramatically increased to $900,000.

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department saw a 40% jump in hunting licenses.

As you might imagine, more permits can lead to a big boost in gun sales. That’s exactly what Tim Kinton of Kinton Guns in Farmington, New York is seeing.

“The hunting season hasn’t had that big of an impact in gun sales in years but with folks being homebound — they’re sick of that,” he said.

Kinton also noted a shortage in available ammunition. And while it’s not supposed to have a widespread impact on hunting season, the supply issue is a problem that may not go away anytime soon.

“We try to sell ammo but that’s been a challenge in 2020, its very, very hard to find ammo,” South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Executive Director Brian Phelps said.

Phelps’ gun range in Sioux Falls, South Dakota has had to limit ammo purchases when people come to use it.

