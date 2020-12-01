Amazing rescue: Boater missing for two days found alive, clinging to overturned boat

U.S. Coast Guard personnel located and rescued a Florida boater Sunday some 86 miles off the Florida coast, two days after the man went missing.

Stuart Bee, 62, was located approximately 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The 225-foot motor vessel Angeles located the man alive on the hull of his 32-foot Sea Ray and took him aboard at approximately 11 a.m., after he was reported missing November 28.

Bee departed Cape Marina in Port Canaveral on November 27 and did not return.

“The chances of finding Bee alive were slim,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, command duty officer, District 7. “But he was able to stay with his boat, which helped save his life.”

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee”

