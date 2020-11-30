expand
Ad Spot

November 30, 2020

‘Truly serious’ situation as Mississippi hospitals hit new record for COVID-19 patients

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:07 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Mississippi hospitals marked a new record Sunday with more confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus patients than ever before.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Sunday hospitalization statistics.

The state reported 1,008 patients were hospitalized across the state with confirmed COVID-19 along with another 107 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, but that had not been confirmed by test yet.

The previous record for confirmed COVID-19 patients was set on July 30, when 989 patients filled Mississippi hospitals.

“New record in total COVID hospitalizations,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Monday. “And this is before an anticipated Thanksgiving acceleration. Many thanks to hospitals in maintaining adequate ICU care. This is truly serious. Protect yourselves and your family now. And we all know how.”

Rapid increases in COVID-19 cases in November have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

The state’s hospital availability tracker showed only 17% of the state’s ICU beds were available Sunday, but that number can change rapidly as patients are admitted, discharged and die. The tracker showed only a single ICU bed was available in the Jackson metro area through Sunday’s numbers.

More News

On last day of 2020 hurricane season forecasters identify another tropical disturbance

‘Truly serious’ situation as Mississippi hospitals hit new record for COVID-19 patients

Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

On last day of 2020 hurricane season forecasters identify another tropical disturbance

News

‘Truly serious’ situation as Mississippi hospitals hit new record for COVID-19 patients

News

Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

News

Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student

News

Mother who sued doctor for child’s brain injuries gets $2.6 million

News

Mississippi Christmas light display goes viral on social media

News

Six people killed on Mississippi roads over holiday weekend

News

Second stimulus checks coming? Lawmakers make one last attempt at making deal

News

Arctic air blast to plummet temperatures across South Monday night

News

Doctors perform ‘miracle,’ reattach mother’s arm so she could hold twin infants again

News

Slain Florida teen’s mother shot at his burial service

News

Nearly dozen people wounded in Mississippi biker bar shootout

News

It’s official: Mississippi has more new COVID-19 coronavirus cases than ever before

News

Mississippi governor’s sign-language interpreter arrested

News

Man arrested after police chase through two counties ends with fiery crash

News

Mississippi police respond to crash report, instead find double murder victims in car

News

Police arrest Mississippi woman, charge her with shooting at man over parking spot

News

Three people killed, three injured in 18-wheeler accident on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi just below levels for coronavirus new cases, hospitalizations

News

Police search for Mississippi woman who allegedly shot at man over parking spot

News

Man found dead wrapped in comforter on Thanksgiving was city’s 118th murder

News

New federal rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

News

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Sweetie Pie murder case

News

Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high