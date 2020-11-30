Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens
Mississippi shattered more COVID-19 coronavirus records Monday with just under 19,000 new confirmed cases in the last 14 days, the worst period for new cases since the pandemic began.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,485 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 153,270.
Monday’s new case statistic was the highest ever reported on a Monday, typically one of the lower average new case days. It was not clear whether last week’s Thanksgiving Day holiday may have caused any new case reporting to be pushed to Monday.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
Over the last 14 days, approximately 18,962 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, breaking the previous record set Sunday.
The state reported one new death Monday. A total of 3,807 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,441 with Monday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high..
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,354 on Monday, also a new all-time record high.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1444
|51
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1548
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|558
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1175
|34
|124
|23
|Benton
|499
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2429
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|781
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|740
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1090
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|350
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|589
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|930
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|934
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1519
|43
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1670
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1279
|39
|69
|16
|De Soto
|10332
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3882
|86
|185
|41
|Franklin
|353
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1264
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|612
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1428
|45
|117
|21
|Hancock
|1236
|40
|67
|11
|Harrison
|7244
|111
|348
|37
|Hinds
|10190
|199
|545
|82
|Holmes
|1323
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|547
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|120
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1561
|35
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6521
|124
|183
|19
|Jasper
|848
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|364
|11
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|588
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3677
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|447
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3349
|52
|150
|32
|Lamar
|2966
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3575
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|734
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1394
|44
|42
|7
|Lee
|5236
|95
|200
|39
|Leflore
|2077
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1948
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2438
|64
|116
|34
|Madison
|4964
|107
|294
|53
|Marion
|1186
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2212
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2039
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|758
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2241
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1080
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|725
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2513
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2296
|53
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1541
|68
|103
|23
|Perry
|681
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1647
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2029
|29
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1495
|31
|87
|10
|Quitman
|497
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5805
|103
|224
|31
|Scott
|1579
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|323
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1519
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|728
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|800
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1925
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|977
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1770
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1280
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1108
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|623
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1710
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|772
|29
|67
|13
|Warren
|1787
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3241
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1206
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|464
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|404
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1245
|26
|64
|13
|Yalobusha
|723
|28
|80
|19
|Yazoo
|1588
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|153,270
|3,807
|7,709
|1,447