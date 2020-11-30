Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

Mississippi shattered more COVID-19 coronavirus records Monday with just under 19,000 new confirmed cases in the last 14 days, the worst period for new cases since the pandemic began.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,485 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 153,270.

Monday’s new case statistic was the highest ever reported on a Monday, typically one of the lower average new case days. It was not clear whether last week’s Thanksgiving Day holiday may have caused any new case reporting to be pushed to Monday.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 18,962 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, breaking the previous record set Sunday.

The state reported one new death Monday. A total of 3,807 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,441 with Monday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high..

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,354 on Monday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1444 51 64 14 Alcorn 1548 28 88 13 Amite 558 14 15 2 Attala 1175 34 124 23 Benton 499 18 44 10 Bolivar 2429 84 222 30 Calhoun 781 13 25 4 Carroll 740 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1090 32 48 14 Choctaw 350 7 1 0 Claiborne 589 16 43 9 Clarke 930 53 93 27 Clay 934 27 20 3 Coahoma 1519 43 127 11 Copiah 1670 40 71 9 Covington 1279 39 69 16 De Soto 10332 104 103 20 Forrest 3882 86 185 41 Franklin 353 5 4 1 George 1264 25 47 6 Greene 612 22 40 6 Grenada 1428 45 117 21 Hancock 1236 40 67 11 Harrison 7244 111 348 37 Hinds 10190 199 545 82 Holmes 1323 61 102 20 Humphreys 547 19 33 8 Issaquena 120 4 0 0 Itawamba 1561 35 91 17 Jackson 6521 124 183 19 Jasper 848 22 1 0 Jefferson 364 11 15 3 Jefferson Davis 588 17 8 1 Jones 3677 88 188 38 Kemper 447 18 41 9 Lafayette 3349 52 150 32 Lamar 2966 50 43 12 Lauderdale 3575 147 323 79 Lawrence 734 14 26 2 Leake 1394 44 42 7 Lee 5236 95 200 39 Leflore 2077 91 196 48 Lincoln 1948 65 166 36 Lowndes 2438 64 116 34 Madison 4964 107 294 53 Marion 1186 46 105 15 Marshall 2212 50 58 15 Monroe 2039 78 176 52 Montgomery 758 25 53 9 Neshoba 2241 118 156 43 Newton 1080 29 44 10 Noxubee 725 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2513 62 193 31 Panola 2296 53 60 11 Pearl River 1541 68 103 23 Perry 681 26 20 7 Pike 1647 58 98 27 Pontotoc 2029 29 19 2 Prentiss 1495 31 87 10 Quitman 497 7 0 0 Rankin 5805 103 224 31 Scott 1579 30 30 3 Sharkey 323 17 43 8 Simpson 1519 53 138 19 Smith 728 16 55 8 Stone 800 15 58 9 Sunflower 1925 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 977 27 31 7 Tate 1770 51 71 18 Tippah 1280 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1108 42 96 26 Tunica 623 19 15 2 Union 1710 26 46 11 Walthall 772 29 67 13 Warren 1787 57 125 26 Washington 3241 108 187 39 Wayne 1206 23 59 10 Webster 464 14 52 11 Wilkinson 404 22 20 5 Winston 1245 26 64 13 Yalobusha 723 28 80 19 Yazoo 1588 40 137 15 Total 153,270 3,807 7,709 1,447

