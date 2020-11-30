expand
Ad Spot

November 30, 2020

Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:45 am Monday, November 30, 2020

Mississippi shattered more COVID-19 coronavirus records Monday with just under 19,000 new confirmed cases in the last 14 days, the worst period for new cases since the pandemic began.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,485 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 153,270.

Monday’s new case statistic was the highest ever reported on a Monday, typically one of the lower average new case days. It was not clear whether last week’s Thanksgiving Day holiday may have caused any new case reporting to be pushed to Monday.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 18,962 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, breaking the previous record set Sunday.

The state reported one new death Monday. A total of 3,807 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,441 with Monday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high..

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,354 on Monday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1444 51 64 14
Alcorn 1548 28 88 13
Amite 558 14 15 2
Attala 1175 34 124 23
Benton 499 18 44 10
Bolivar 2429 84 222 30
Calhoun 781 13 25 4
Carroll 740 15 45 9
Chickasaw 1090 32 48 14
Choctaw 350 7 1 0
Claiborne 589 16 43 9
Clarke 930 53 93 27
Clay 934 27 20 3
Coahoma 1519 43 127 11
Copiah 1670 40 71 9
Covington 1279 39 69 16
De Soto 10332 104 103 20
Forrest 3882 86 185 41
Franklin 353 5 4 1
George 1264 25 47 6
Greene 612 22 40 6
Grenada 1428 45 117 21
Hancock 1236 40 67 11
Harrison 7244 111 348 37
Hinds 10190 199 545 82
Holmes 1323 61 102 20
Humphreys 547 19 33 8
Issaquena 120 4 0 0
Itawamba 1561 35 91 17
Jackson 6521 124 183 19
Jasper 848 22 1 0
Jefferson 364 11 15 3
Jefferson Davis 588 17 8 1
Jones 3677 88 188 38
Kemper 447 18 41 9
Lafayette 3349 52 150 32
Lamar 2966 50 43 12
Lauderdale 3575 147 323 79
Lawrence 734 14 26 2
Leake 1394 44 42 7
Lee 5236 95 200 39
Leflore 2077 91 196 48
Lincoln 1948 65 166 36
Lowndes 2438 64 116 34
Madison 4964 107 294 53
Marion 1186 46 105 15
Marshall 2212 50 58 15
Monroe 2039 78 176 52
Montgomery 758 25 53 9
Neshoba 2241 118 156 43
Newton 1080 29 44 10
Noxubee 725 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2513 62 193 31
Panola 2296 53 60 11
Pearl River 1541 68 103 23
Perry 681 26 20 7
Pike 1647 58 98 27
Pontotoc 2029 29 19 2
Prentiss 1495 31 87 10
Quitman 497 7 0 0
Rankin 5805 103 224 31
Scott 1579 30 30 3
Sharkey 323 17 43 8
Simpson 1519 53 138 19
Smith 728 16 55 8
Stone 800 15 58 9
Sunflower 1925 55 84 15
Tallahatchie 977 27 31 7
Tate 1770 51 71 18
Tippah 1280 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1108 42 96 26
Tunica 623 19 15 2
Union 1710 26 46 11
Walthall 772 29 67 13
Warren 1787 57 125 26
Washington 3241 108 187 39
Wayne 1206 23 59 10
Webster 464 14 52 11
Wilkinson 404 22 20 5
Winston 1245 26 64 13
Yalobusha 723 28 80 19
Yazoo 1588 40 137 15
Total 153,270 3,807 7,709 1,447

More News

On last day of 2020 hurricane season forecasters identify another tropical disturbance

‘Truly serious’ situation as Mississippi hospitals hit new record for COVID-19 patients

Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

On last day of 2020 hurricane season forecasters identify another tropical disturbance

News

‘Truly serious’ situation as Mississippi hospitals hit new record for COVID-19 patients

News

Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

News

Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student

News

Mother who sued doctor for child’s brain injuries gets $2.6 million

News

Mississippi Christmas light display goes viral on social media

News

Six people killed on Mississippi roads over holiday weekend

News

Second stimulus checks coming? Lawmakers make one last attempt at making deal

News

Arctic air blast to plummet temperatures across South Monday night

News

Doctors perform ‘miracle,’ reattach mother’s arm so she could hold twin infants again

News

Slain Florida teen’s mother shot at his burial service

News

Nearly dozen people wounded in Mississippi biker bar shootout

News

It’s official: Mississippi has more new COVID-19 coronavirus cases than ever before

News

Mississippi governor’s sign-language interpreter arrested

News

Man arrested after police chase through two counties ends with fiery crash

News

Mississippi police respond to crash report, instead find double murder victims in car

News

Police arrest Mississippi woman, charge her with shooting at man over parking spot

News

Three people killed, three injured in 18-wheeler accident on Mississippi interstate

News

Mississippi just below levels for coronavirus new cases, hospitalizations

News

Police search for Mississippi woman who allegedly shot at man over parking spot

News

Man found dead wrapped in comforter on Thanksgiving was city’s 118th murder

News

New federal rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

News

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Sweetie Pie murder case

News

Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high