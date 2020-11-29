expand
November 30, 2020

Mississippi governor’s sign-language interpreter arrested

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:04 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

A man whose face has become familiar to tens of thousands of Mississippians during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Sunday.

Gregory Goldman, 52, who works as Gov. Tate Reeves’ sign-language interpreter, was arrested on a domestic violence charge, WAPT-TV reports.

Goldman was arrested without incident after a domestic argument with his girlfriend.

Goldman has regularly appeared in the governor’s news conferences about Mississippi’s fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His distinctive long hair has made him recognizable by many viewers.

