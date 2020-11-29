It’s official: Mississippi has more new COVID-19 coronavirus cases than ever before
Mississippi broke another record Sunday, having now recorded more new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last 14 days than any other time since the pandemic began in March.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,845 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 151,785. Sunday’s new case statistic was the highest ever reported on a Sunday, typically one of the lower average cases count days, and the second-highest single-day report ever.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said last week that Mississippi was on the “cusp of a major surge” as he urged Mississippians to avoid large groups at Thanksgiving.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.
The state reported Saturday 971 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and another 87 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID, not yet confirmed by test. The state’s hospital availability tracker showed only 17% of the state’s ICU beds were available Saturday, but that number can change rapidly as patients are admitted, discharged and die. The tracker showed only two ICU beds were available in the Jackson metro area Saturday.
On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.
Over the last 14 days, approximately 18,446 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, breaking the previous record of just more than 18,000, set August 1.
The state reported 27 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,806 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The number of deaths reported in November, 474, has already outpaced October, 369, with one additional day left in the month.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,341 with Sunday’s update. The 7-day record high was 1,427 set on Nov. 26.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,318 on Sunday, a new all-time record.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1431
|51
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1528
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|552
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1161
|34
|124
|23
|Benton
|496
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2424
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|777
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|738
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1083
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|345
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|588
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|924
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|923
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1510
|43
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1654
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1246
|39
|69
|16
|De Soto
|10249
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3859
|86
|185
|41
|Franklin
|348
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1262
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|608
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1414
|45
|117
|21
|Hancock
|1228
|40
|67
|11
|Harrison
|7173
|111
|348
|37
|Hinds
|10095
|199
|534
|82
|Holmes
|1315
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|543
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|117
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1556
|35
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6440
|124
|183
|19
|Jasper
|835
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|357
|11
|15
|C
|Jefferson Davis
|578
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3617
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|442
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3297
|52
|150
|32
|Lamar
|2947
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3567
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|726
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1383
|44
|42
|7
|Lee
|5170
|95
|200
|39
|Leflore
|2068
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1928
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2404
|64
|116
|34
|Madison
|4902
|107
|294
|53
|Marion
|1173
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2194
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2010
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|754
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2225
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1075
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|719
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2484
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2248
|52
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1534
|68
|103
|23
|Perry
|677
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1639
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2024
|29
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1484
|31
|87
|10
|Quitman
|494
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5705
|103
|224
|31
|Scott
|1566
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|317
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1503
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|721
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|785
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1919
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|974
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1753
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1267
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1100
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|618
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1695
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|769
|29
|67
|13
|Warren
|1777
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3197
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1190
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|450
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|401
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1237
|26
|64
|13
|Yalobusha
|720
|28
|80
|19
|Yazoo
|1579
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|151,785
|3,806
|7,697
|1,444