November 30, 2020

Police search for Mississippi woman who allegedly shot at man over parking spot

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 7:20 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

Vicksburg police are looking for a woman in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting at an apartment building at 2230 Grove St.

Akeyah Daniels, 26, faces a charge of committing a drive-by shooting. She is accused of shooting twice at a man who was in the parking lot of the apartment.

No one was injured, but a Nissan Altima parked in the lot was struck by one bullet in the right front fender.

The man and two companions were initially held by police for questioning in the case. They were later released and have not been charged in the incident.

According to police reports, the events leading to the shooting began at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses said Daniels, a resident at the complex, and the man, who is also a resident, had an ongoing dispute about a parking space that erupted into an argument over the space Friday.

Daniels got into her car and left, firing a shot at the man as she left the parking lot. She returned and fired another shot before leaving the area.

More News

On last day of 2020 hurricane season forecasters identify another tropical disturbance

‘Truly serious’ situation as Mississippi hospitals hit new record for COVID-19 patients

Mississippi shatters coronavirus records (again) as virus spread quickens

Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student

