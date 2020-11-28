Police arrest Mississippi woman, charge her with shooting at man over parking spot

Police have arrested a Mississippi woman they say shot at a man in a drive-by shooting after an argument over a parking space.

Vicksburg police arrested Akeyah Daniels, 26, and charged her with committing a drive-by shooting, WLBT-TV reports.

Police said the shooting occurred at a Vicksburg apartment building on Grove Street. Police said they believe Daniels got into an argument with a man over a parking spot. The argument had been going on for several days when the shooting occurred.

Daniels reportedly shot twice at the man, but did not strike him. No one was injured in the shooting.

