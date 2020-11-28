Mississippi police respond to crash report, instead find double murder victims in car
Mississippi police responding to the report of a crashed car early Saturday morning instead found two people inside who had been murdered.
WLOX-TV reported the Harrison County coroner identified the victims as Rashaud Fairley, 22, and Charles Johnson, 34, both of Gulfport.
Police responded at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday to what they believed to be a car crash on Westward Drive.
Upon investigation police found the victims inside, both apparently shot to death.