Mississippi just below levels for coronavirus new cases, hospitalizations
Mississippi’s 14-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases hovered near record highs again Saturday after the state reported the latest round of statistics.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,553 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 149,940.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.
The state reported 971 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and another 87 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID, not yet confirmed by test.
On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.
Over the last 14 days, approximately 17,971 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached 18,034 cases.
The state reported 10 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,779 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The number of deaths reported in November, 447, has already outpaced October, 369, with three additional days left in this month.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,359 with Saturday’s update. The 7-day record high was 1,427 set on set Nov. 26.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,284 on Saturday, just below the all-time record of new cases 1,288, set on August 1.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1419
|50
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1513
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|540
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1130
|34
|119
|23
|Benton
|493
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2413
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|755
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|724
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1076
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|335
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|586
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|905
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|913
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1505
|43
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1641
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1234
|39
|69
|16
|De Soto
|10097
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3831
|86
|182
|41
|Franklin
|339
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1255
|24
|47
|6
|Greene
|603
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1409
|45
|117
|21
|Hancock
|1211
|39
|62
|10
|Harrison
|7116
|110
|346
|37
|Hinds
|9984
|199
|532
|82
|Holmes
|1308
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|536
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|116
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1529
|35
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6360
|119
|147
|15
|Jasper
|828
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|352
|11
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|570
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3576
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|436
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3260
|51
|150
|31
|Lamar
|2915
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3496
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|718
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1349
|44
|42
|7
|Lee
|5091
|95
|196
|39
|Leflore
|2055
|90
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1908
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2373
|64
|116
|34
|Madison
|4799
|106
|294
|53
|Marion
|1166
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2172
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|1981
|77
|175
|52
|Montgomery
|745
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2206
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1056
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|710
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2454
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2223
|50
|59
|10
|Pearl River
|1521
|67
|103
|23
|Perry
|670
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1626
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1999
|28
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1462
|30
|88
|9
|Quitman
|492
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5588
|103
|223
|31
|Scott
|1548
|29
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|309
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1483
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|713
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|770
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1916
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|970
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1698
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1252
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1094
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|610
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1673
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|769
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1768
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3179
|107
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1179
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|443
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|398
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1222
|24
|62
|11
|Yalobusha
|713
|27
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1560
|39
|137
|15
|Total
|149,940
|3,779
|7,634