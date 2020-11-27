expand
November 28, 2020

One killed, two injured in Thanksgiving shooting

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 6:42 am Friday, November 27, 2020

One man was killed and two others wounded in a Thanksgiving night shooting in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg police, officers responded at about 7:42 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of Harrison Street arrived to find 28-year-old Joshua R. Coffee dead from a gunshot wound and two other men wounded.

All three were taken to Merit Health River Region, where Coffee was pronounced dead in the hospital emergency room.

Officers collected several firearms as evidence at the scene. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

 

 

