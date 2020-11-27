expand
Ad Spot

November 28, 2020

New federal rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

By The Associated Press

Published 9:42 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas.

The amended rule, published Friday in the Federal Register, allows the U.S. government to conduct executions by lethal injection or use “any other manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence was imposed.” A number of states allow other methods of execution, including electrocution, inhaling nitrogen gas or death by firing squad.

It remains unclear whether the Justice Department will seek to use any methods other than lethal injection for executions in the future. The rule – which goes into effect on Dec. 24 – comes as the Justice Department has scheduled five executions during the lame-duck period, including three just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

A Justice Department official said the change was made to account for the fact the Federal Death Penalty Act requires sentences be carried out in the “in the manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence is imposed,” and some of those states use methods other than lethal injection.

The official told the AP the federal government “will never execute an inmate by firing squad or electrocution unless the relevant state has itself authorized that method of execution.”

The official said two executions scheduled in December would be done by lethal injection but didn’t provide information about three others scheduled in January. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the internal department protocols.

The change is likely to set off intense criticism from Democrats and anti-death penalty advocates, as the Trump administration tries to push through a number of rule changes before Trump leaves office. A spokesperson for Biden told the AP earlier this month that the president-elect “opposes the death penalty now and in the future” and would work to end its use. But he did not say whether executions would be paused immediately once Biden takes office.

Attorney General William Barr restarted federal executions this year after a 17-year hiatus. This year, the Justice Department has put to death more people than during the previous half-century, despite waning public support from both Democrats and Republicans for its use.

All states that use the death penalty allow lethal injection – and that is the primary method in all states where other methods are allowed, according to data compiled by the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center. As lethal injection drugs become difficult to obtain, some states have begun looking at alternative methods for carrying out death sentences. Alabama joined Oklahoma and Mississippi in 2018 approving the use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners, allowing the state to asphyxiate condemned inmates with the gas in some cases.

In some states, inmates can choose the method of their execution. In Florida, for example, an inmate can specifically ask to be put to death by electrocution and in Washington state, inmates can ask to be put to death by hanging. In Utah, prisoners sentenced before May 2004 can choose to be killed by a firing squad. The state law there also authorizes the use of a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

In 2014, following a botched state execution in Oklahoma, President Barack Obama directed the Justice Department to conduct a broad review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs.

Barr said in July 2019 that the review had been completed, allowing executions to resume and approved a new procedure for lethal injections that replaced the three-drug combination previously used in federal executions with one drug, pentobarbital. The one-drug protocol is similar to the procedure used in several states, including Georgia, Missouri and Texas.

Before the Trump administration resumed executions this year, the federal government had put only three inmates to death since 1988. Though there hadn’t been a federal execution since 2003, until July, the Justice Department has continued to approve death penalty prosecutions, and federal courts had continued sentencing defendants to death.

Trump has spoken often about capital punishment and his belief that executions serve as an effective deterrent and an appropriate punishment for some crimes, including mass shootings and the killings of police officers.

More News

mississippi crime

Man found dead wrapped in comforter on Thanksgiving was city’s 118th murder

New federal rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Sweetie Pie murder case

Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Man found dead wrapped in comforter on Thanksgiving was city’s 118th murder

News

New federal rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

News

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Sweetie Pie murder case

News

Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high

News

After urging staff to ‘refrain from travel’ Denver mayor flies to Mississippi to visit family

News

‘Good science’ — Mississippi hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

17 inmates positive for coronavirus at Mississippi prison

News

One killed, two injured in Thanksgiving shooting

News

Man shot in head, wrapped in comforter and dumped on road, police say

News

Mississippi artists nominated for Grammy awards

News

Danger lurking on shelves? Toy watchdog group releases list of ‘worst’ toys

News

Mississippi sisters admit to drug, money laundering crimes in Virginia

News

Mississippi breaks another coronavirus record on Thanksgiving Day

News

Mississipi realtor accused of making unwanted sexual advances while showing home

News

North Mississippi man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

News

True Mississippi hospitality: Woman grateful for help from police officers

News

Wicker searches for voter fraud as state GOP won’t admit Trump lost

News

Warning schmarning: Americans travel over Thanksgiving despite dire risks

News

Parents arrested after infant girl hospitalized with alcohol in system, investigators say

News

Longtime Mississippi judge, pioneer for women leaders has died

News

‘Admirable and heartbreaking’ – Home health nurse dies after saving paralyzed patient from house fire

News

Mississippi hospital space limited as more coronavirus cases hospitalized; state statistics near record levels

News

Wines sales in Mississippi grocery stores? Mississippi lawmaker thinks now is the time

News

A gunshot wound and ‘suspicious markings’ but still no killer a week after hunters find body in woods