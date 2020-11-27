expand
November 28, 2020

Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:59 am Friday, November 27, 2020

One day after Mississippi set a new high for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a 7-day period, Friday’s number of new cases was lower, but case reporting may have been affected by the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,005 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 148,387. In the last seven days just under 9,600 new cases have been confirmed in the state.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 17,723 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached 18,034 cases.

The state reported 6 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,769 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The number of deaths reported in November, 437, has already outpaced October, 369, with three additional days left in this month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,371 with Friday’s update. The 7-day record high was 1,427 set on set Nov. 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,266 on Friday. The all-time record for the highest 14-day average of new cases is 1,288, set on August 1.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1411 50 64 14
Alcorn 1496 28 88 13
Amite 531 14 15 2
Attala 1122 34 118 23
Benton 491 17 44 9
Bolivar 2409 84 222 30
Calhoun 739 13 25 4
Carroll 721 15 45 9
Chickasaw 1071 32 48 14
Choctaw 323 7 1 0
Claiborne 583 16 43 9
Clarke 893 53 93 27
Clay 903 27 20 3
Coahoma 1501 43 126 11
Copiah 1630 40 71 9
Covington 1222 38 69 16
De Soto 9953 104 103 20
Forrest 3805 86 182 41
Franklin 336 5 4 1
George 1245 24 47 6
Greene 600 22 40 6
Grenada 1406 45 115 21
Hancock 1202 39 62 10
Harrison 7045 110 346 37
Hinds 9892 198 524 82
Holmes 1299 61 102 20
Humphreys 531 19 33 8
Issaquena 114 4 0 0
Itawamba 1515 34 89 17
Jackson 6270 119 123 15
Jasper 820 22 1 0
Jefferson 348 11 14 3
Jefferson Davis 565 17 8 1
Jones 3548 88 188 38
Kemper 425 18 41 9
Lafayette 3215 49 149 29
Lamar 2892 50 43 12
Lauderdale 3425 145 323 77
Lawrence 708 14 26 2
Leake 1335 43 42 7
Lee 5010 95 196 39
Leflore 2047 90 196 48
Lincoln 1887 65 166 36
Lowndes 2341 64 115 33
Madison 4734 106 291 53
Marion 1158 46 105 15
Marshall 2138 50 58 15
Monroe 1973 77 175 52
Montgomery 736 25 53 9
Neshoba 2196 118 156 43
Newton 1042 29 44 10
Noxubee 706 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2443 62 193 31
Panola 2198 50 59 10
Pearl River 1508 67 103 23
Perry 661 26 20 7
Pike 1616 58 98 27
Pontotoc 1992 28 19 2
Prentiss 1442 30 88 9
Quitman 489 7 0 0
Rankin 5462 102 217 31
Scott 1521 29 30 3
Sharkey 309 17 43 8
Simpson 1467 53 138 19
Smith 705 16 55 8
Stone 761 14 58 9
Sunflower 1916 55 84 15
Tallahatchie 968 27 31 7
Tate 1680 51 71 18
Tippah 1245 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1089 42 96 26
Tunica 606 19 15 2
Union 1660 25 46 11
Walthall 763 28 67 13
Warren 1753 57 125 26
Washington 3161 107 186 39
Wayne 1172 23 59 10
Webster 434 14 52 11
Wilkinson 394 22 20 5
Winston 1216 24 62 11
Yalobusha 706 27 80 18
Yazoo 1542 39 137 15
Total 148,387 3,769 7,586 1,430

