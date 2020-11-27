expand
November 28, 2020

Man found dead wrapped in comforter on Thanksgiving was city’s 118th murder

By The Associated Press

Published 10:06 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

A man found dead in Jackson on Thanksgiving morning became the 118th person killed in Mississippi’s capital city in 2020.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Jackson has seen a dramatic increase in violence this year.

According to FBI data, the previous record for homicides in one year was 92, set in 1995. There were 82 homicides reported in 2019 and 84 in 2018.

Police attribute that uptick to personal conflicts and stressors caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper reported.

The identity of the man found dead Thursday has not yet been released.

Police department spokesperson Sam Brown said a body was found wrapped in a comforter near Forest Avenue and Methodist Home Road before 10:30 a.m. The man had suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back.

