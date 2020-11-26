expand
November 28, 2020

Mississippi breaks another coronavirus record on Thanksgiving Day

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:17 pm Thursday, November 26, 2020

Mississippi set a new all-time high for the most COVID-19 new cases in a 7-day period Thursday as the spread of the virus appears to be worsening.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,746 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 147,382. In the last seven days just under 10,000 new cases have been confirmed in the state, nearly double the figure just one month ago.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday that Mississippi was “at the cusp of a major surge.”

Dobbs and other health officials have urged people to be safe over the holidays and not gather in groups to celebrate Thanksgiving, a warning that seems to have been ignored by many as millions crammed the nation’s airports this week.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

The state reported that on Wednesday state hospitals were treating 1,039 patients that had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were suspected of having COVID but had not been tested. Of the total hospitalized, 942 patients had tested positive for the virus.

On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 17,989 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached 18,034 cases.

The state reported 18 new deaths Thursday. A total of 3,763 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The number of deaths reported in November, 431, has already outpaced October, 369, with four additional days left in this month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,427 with Thursday’s update. It set a new record for the highest 7-day average. The previous 7-day record high was 1,381 set on set July 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,285 on Thursday. That number was just below the all-time record for the highest 14-day average of new cases, 1,288, set on August 1.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Saturday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1392 50
Alcorn 1482 28
Amite 527 14
Attala 1112 34
Benton 490 17
Bolivar 2408 84
Calhoun 737 13
Carroll 714 15
Chickasaw 1069 32
Choctaw 315 7
Claiborne 579 16
Clarke 891 53
Clay 899 27
Coahoma 1495 43
Copiah 1604 40
Covington 1209 38
De Soto 9874 101
Forrest 3750 86
Franklin 334 5
George 1235 24
Greene 597 22
Grenada 1388 45
Hancock 1176 39
Harrison 6982 110
Hinds 9821 198
Holmes 1278 61
Humphreys 531 19
Issaquena 114 4
Itawamba 1511 34
Jackson 6218 119
Jasper 817 22
Jefferson 347 11
Jefferson Davis 560 17
Jones 3524 88
Kemper 421 18
Lafayette 3197 49
Lamar 2863 49
Lauderdale 3412 145
Lawrence 707 14
Leake 1332 43
Lee 4984 95
Leflore 2034 90
Lincoln 1878 65
Lowndes 2328 64
Madison 4711 106
Marion 1148 46
Marshall 2119 50
Monroe 1960 77
Montgomery 728 25
Neshoba 2189 118
Newton 1042 29
Noxubee 700 17
Oktibbeha 2435 62
Panola 2188 49
Pearl River 1494 67
Perry 658 26
Pike 1609 58
Pontotoc 1991 28
Prentiss 1437 30
Quitman 484 6
Rankin 5417 102
Scott 1518 29
Sharkey 308 17
Simpson 1463 53
Smith 703 16
Stone 752 14
Sunflower 1910 55
Tallahatchie 967 27
Tate 1669 51
Tippah 1237 30
Tishomingo 1087 42
Tunica 602 19
Union 1653 25
Walthall 760 28
Warren 1741 57
Washington 3153 107
Wayne 1169 23
Webster 423 14
Wilkinson 387 22
Winston 1200 24
Yalobusha 705 27
Yazoo 1529 39
Total 147,382 3,763

