expand
Ad Spot

November 28, 2020

Danger lurking on shelves? Toy watchdog group releases list of ‘worst’ toys

By The Associated Press

Published 2:36 pm Thursday, November 26, 2020

Cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed: These are just some of the items on an annual list of potentially dangerous toys released Monday by a consumer advocacy group.

“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. said in a statement announcing its “10 Worst Toys” of the year.

With parents looking for ways to keep children occupied during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the 2020 Christmas shopping season approaching, toy safety awareness is critical, the group said.

“Shockingly, classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warnings and labels, continue to reappear in new generations of toys putting children at risk,” the organization said.

The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, called the WATCH list needlessly alarmist.

“By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards,” the association said in a statement. “However, WATCH does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation of the mandatory toy standards — and of the priority the toy industry puts on safe and fun play.”

The Toy Association said parents and others should always choose age-appropriate toys, encourage safe play, and make sure they purchase toys from reputable manufacturers and sellers.

The full “10 Worst Toys of 2020” list and their potential dangers from World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc.:

1. Calico Critters Nursery Friends. Potential choking hazards.

2. Missile Launcher. Potential for eye and facial injuries.

3. Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw. Potential for eye and facial injuries.

4. Gloria Owl. Potential for ingestion.

5. WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists. Potential for blunt force and impact injuries.

6. Sci-Fi Slime. Potential for chemical-related injuries.

7. Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO. Potential for propellor-related injury.

8. Boom City Racers. Potential for eye and facial injuries.

9. My Sweet Love Lots of Love Babies Minis. Potential choking hazard.

10. Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber. Potential for blunt force and eye injuries.

More News

mississippi crime

Man found dead wrapped in comforter on Thanksgiving was city’s 118th murder

New federal rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Sweetie Pie murder case

Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Man found dead wrapped in comforter on Thanksgiving was city’s 118th murder

News

New federal rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

News

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Sweetie Pie murder case

News

Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high

News

After urging staff to ‘refrain from travel’ Denver mayor flies to Mississippi to visit family

News

‘Good science’ — Mississippi hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

17 inmates positive for coronavirus at Mississippi prison

News

One killed, two injured in Thanksgiving shooting

News

Man shot in head, wrapped in comforter and dumped on road, police say

News

Mississippi artists nominated for Grammy awards

News

Danger lurking on shelves? Toy watchdog group releases list of ‘worst’ toys

News

Mississippi sisters admit to drug, money laundering crimes in Virginia

News

Mississippi breaks another coronavirus record on Thanksgiving Day

News

Mississipi realtor accused of making unwanted sexual advances while showing home

News

North Mississippi man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

News

True Mississippi hospitality: Woman grateful for help from police officers

News

Wicker searches for voter fraud as state GOP won’t admit Trump lost

News

Warning schmarning: Americans travel over Thanksgiving despite dire risks

News

Parents arrested after infant girl hospitalized with alcohol in system, investigators say

News

Longtime Mississippi judge, pioneer for women leaders has died

News

‘Admirable and heartbreaking’ – Home health nurse dies after saving paralyzed patient from house fire

News

Mississippi hospital space limited as more coronavirus cases hospitalized; state statistics near record levels

News

Wines sales in Mississippi grocery stores? Mississippi lawmaker thinks now is the time

News

A gunshot wound and ‘suspicious markings’ but still no killer a week after hunters find body in woods