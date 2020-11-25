Mississippi hospital space limited as more coronavirus cases hospitalized; state statistics near record levels

Mississippi’s COVID-19 new case spread and the resulting hospitalizations continued to hover near record levels Wednesday after the state reported its latest statistics on the virus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,092 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 145,636.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

The state reported that on Tuesday state hospitals were treating 1,041 patients that had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were suspected of having COVID but had not been tested. Of the total hospitalized, 946 patients had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 36 patients from the day prior.

On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 16,243 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached just about 18,000 cases.

The state reported 16 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 3,745 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The number of deaths reported in November, 413, has already outpaced October, 369, with five additional days left in this month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 1,177 with Wednesday’s update. The record for the highest 7-day average was 1,381 set on set July 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 1,160 on Wednesday. The record for the highest 14-day average was 1,288 set on August 1.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1379 49 64 14 Alcorn 1463 27 88 13 Amite 518 14 15 2 Attala 1098 33 112 22 Benton 487 17 44 9 Bolivar 2401 84 222 30 Calhoun 729 13 25 4 Carroll 706 14 45 9 Chickasaw 1041 32 48 14 Choctaw 311 7 1 0 Claiborne 576 16 43 9 Clarke 888 53 93 27 Clay 871 27 20 3 Coahoma 1487 43 126 11 Copiah 1595 40 71 9 Covington 1197 37 69 16 De Soto 9731 99 103 20 Forrest 3713 86 177 41 Franklin 326 5 4 1 George 1223 24 47 6 Greene 584 22 40 6 Grenada 1377 45 115 21 Hancock 1159 39 62 10 Harrison 6898 109 331 37 Hinds 9668 197 523 82 Holmes 1265 61 102 20 Humphreys 529 18 33 7 Issaquena 112 4 0 0 Itawamba 1482 34 89 17 Jackson 6178 119 118 15 Jasper 812 22 1 0 Jefferson 342 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 550 17 9 1 Jones 3467 88 188 38 Kemper 419 18 41 9 Lafayette 3175 49 133 29 Lamar 2834 49 43 12 Lauderdale 3355 144 323 77 Lawrence 703 14 26 2 Leake 1319 43 42 7 Lee 4876 95 196 39 Leflore 2014 90 196 48 Lincoln 1868 65 166 36 Lowndes 2297 63 115 33 Madison 4666 106 290 53 Marion 1116 46 95 15 Marshall 2096 50 58 15 Monroe 1914 77 175 52 Montgomery 721 25 53 9 Neshoba 2177 115 156 41 Newton 1036 29 44 10 Noxubee 697 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2408 61 193 31 Panola 2158 49 59 10 Pearl River 1465 67 100 23 Perry 654 26 20 7 Pike 1606 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1961 28 19 2 Prentiss 1412 30 88 9 Quitman 481 6 0 0 Rankin 5319 100 214 29 Scott 1507 29 30 3 Sharkey 307 17 43 8 Simpson 1451 53 138 19 Smith 696 16 55 8 Stone 731 14 58 9 Sunflower 1905 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 963 27 31 7 Tate 1654 51 71 18 Tippah 1230 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1065 42 96 26 Tunica 596 19 15 2 Union 1639 25 46 11 Walthall 753 28 67 13 Warren 1726 57 125 26 Washington 3122 107 186 39 Wayne 1162 23 59 10 Webster 421 14 52 11 Wilkinson 387 22 20 5 Winston 1191 24 62 11 Yalobusha 700 27 80 18 Yazoo 1520 39 137 15 Total 145,636 3,745 7,521 1,424

