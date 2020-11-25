expand
Ad Spot

November 26, 2020

‘Admirable and heartbreaking’ – Home health nurse dies after saving paralyzed patient from house fire

By The Associated Press

Published 11:10 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A 64-year-old home nurse died saving her 71-year-old paraplegic patient from a fire, Louisiana’s state fire marshal said Wednesday.

The homeowner told investigators Gwendolyn Theus tried several times to wheel her bed out of her room and was trying to push her out of a window Monday evening when smoke overpowered the nurse, a news release said.

Firefighters pulled both women from the bedroom and administered CPR to them. The statement said the older woman was airlifted from her home in Delhi to a burn unit in Mississippi and is expected to recover.

“Ms. Theus’ valiant efforts to put her patient’s life before her own are both admirable and heartbreaking,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said. “Our prayers are with her loved ones and with the surviving victim for her recovery and loss of her dedicated nurse and friend.”

Extensive damage has kept investigators from getting inside the house to try to figure out where and how the fire started, the news release said.

More News

Wicker searches for voter fraud as state GOP won’t admit Trump lost

Warning schmarning: Americans travel over Thanksgiving despite dire risks

Parents arrested after infant girl hospitalized with alcohol in system, investigators say

Longtime Mississippi judge, pioneer for women leaders has died

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Wicker searches for voter fraud as state GOP won’t admit Trump lost

News

Warning schmarning: Americans travel over Thanksgiving despite dire risks

News

Parents arrested after infant girl hospitalized with alcohol in system, investigators say

News

Longtime Mississippi judge, pioneer for women leaders has died

News

‘Admirable and heartbreaking’ – Home health nurse dies after saving paralyzed patient from house fire

News

Mississippi hospital space limited as more coronavirus cases hospitalized; state statistics near record levels

News

Wines sales in Mississippi grocery stores? Mississippi lawmaker thinks now is the time

News

A gunshot wound and ‘suspicious markings’ but still no killer a week after hunters find body in woods

News

Murder suspect tells judge he fears for life in jail, needs lower bond; judge denies request

News

Tennessee says COVID-19 vaccine will be ‘choice’ but not requirement for schools

News

New virus orders: Half of Mississippi counties now under mask orders

News

Efforts to convince Mississippians to take coronavirus seriously ‘going nowhere,’ state health officer says

News

Mississippi’s November COVID stats beginning to look a lot like July’s which could forecast deadly December

News

Mississippi reports dozens more deaths as coronavirus spreads across state

News

Mississippi model run over, killed by former cop and father of her child, police say

News

Mississippi business destroyed by fire

News

Thanksgiving eve thunderstorms possible across parts of Mississippi

News

Mississippi teen headed to prison after Internet prank leaves friend burned, disfigured

News

Mississippi woman ran over her girlfriend with car, police say; one jailed, one hospitalized

News

Former Mississippi cop charged after pedestrian fatality

News

Mississippi doctor acquitted on 7 of 8 counts in pain cream fraud case

News

Federal agency clears way for Joe Biden transition; Trump still says he will ‘prevail’

News

Leader of Mississippi’s largest hospital wants Tate Reeves to issue state mask mandate

News

Mississippi 25-year-old dies after battle with COVID; family says she was ‘perfectly healthy’ before virus struck