A gunshot wound and ‘suspicious markings’ but still no killer a week after hunters find body in woods

One week after hunters found a dead body in the woods, local police say they are still searching for the killer.

The body of Jarvis Eichelberger, 32, was discovered last Thursday in a wooded area near Baremore Street in southwest Louisville.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Eichelberger’s body was found when the hunters came upon what they thought was a pair of feet sticking out of a mound of pine straw in the woods.

Holdiness said after officers started pulling off debris from the body they discovered Eichelberger’s body with a single gunshot to the back of his head and what Holdiness had described as other suspicious markings on his body.

Previously, Holdiness said citizens had led officers to someone who is possibly connected to the crime. Since then no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators continue to search for clues and additional information in the case.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation.

If you have any information about the case call Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

