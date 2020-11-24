expand
November 26, 2020

Thanksgiving eve thunderstorms possible across parts of Mississippi

By The Associated Press

Published 8:54 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Severe weather — including tornadoes — will be possible across large parts of the South and Midwest just before Thanksgiving, forecasters say.

Damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday, but a tornado or two will also be possible across the region, the national Storm Prediction Center is forecasting.

More than 21 million people will at a marginal risk of severe Wednesday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

That includes several large metro areas including Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.

Wicker searches for voter fraud as state GOP won’t admit Trump lost

Warning schmarning: Americans travel over Thanksgiving despite dire risks

Parents arrested after infant girl hospitalized with alcohol in system, investigators say

Longtime Mississippi judge, pioneer for women leaders has died

