Mississippi reports dozens more deaths as coronavirus spreads across state

Mississippi reported a near-record high number of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as hospitalization numbers also continue to climb to near-record highs as well.

This comes days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday causing state and national health officials to be fearful that the worst of the pandemic will come in the weeks after the holiday if people are not careful.

“As we prepare for Thanksgiving, we must remember how dangerous COVID can be for middle and older age groups.,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media. “(Approximately) 12% of those diagnosed with COVID (over) 65 years of age have died from COVID. Plan carefully. Keep it small (and preferably outdoors).”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 665 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 144,544.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

For the last several days the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have caused stress on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

The state reported that on Monday state hospitals were treating 1,014 patients that had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were suspected of having COVID, but had not been tested. Of those 910 patients had tested positive for the virus.

On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 16,675 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. Tuesday’s 14-day average was at the highest level since August 3. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached just about 18,000 cases.

The state reported 53 new deaths Tuesday. Some of the deaths reported Tuesday actually occurred in October, but were discovered through death certificate reviews. A total of 3,729 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The number of deaths reported in November, 397, has already outpaced October, 369, with another week left in the month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 1,249 with Tuesday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 1,191 on Tuesday. That statistic was the highest level since August 4 when the average was also 1,191.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1365 48 64 14 Alcorn 1439 25 88 12 Amite 512 14 15 2 Attala 1078 33 106 22 Benton 484 17 44 9 Bolivar 2390 83 222 30 Calhoun 716 13 25 4 Carroll 706 14 45 9 Chickasaw 1024 32 48 14 Choctaw 307 7 1 0 Claiborne 574 16 43 9 Clarke 885 53 93 27 Clay 870 27 20 3 Coahoma 1474 43 126 11 Copiah 1589 40 71 9 Covington 1176 36 69 15 De Soto 9632 99 102 20 Forrest 3681 86 176 41 Franklin 323 5 4 1 George 1222 24 47 6 Greene 584 22 40 6 Grenada 1369 45 115 21 Hancock 1141 39 59 10 Harrison 6848 109 323 37 Hinds 9584 195 507 82 Holmes 1249 61 102 20 Humphreys 526 18 33 7 Issaquena 111 4 0 0 Itawamba 1476 34 89 17 Jackson 6124 118 118 15 Jasper 811 22 1 0 Jefferson 338 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 542 17 9 1 Jones 3452 87 188 38 Kemper 409 17 41 9 Lafayette 3150 49 124 29 Lamar 2818 49 43 12 Lauderdale 3350 143 321 77 Lawrence 702 14 26 2 Leake 1318 43 42 7 Lee 4842 95 196 39 Leflore 2008 90 195 47 Lincoln 1861 65 166 36 Lowndes 2288 63 115 33 Madison 4633 105 286 52 Marion 1110 46 95 15 Marshall 2083 50 58 15 Monroe 1902 77 173 52 Montgomery 719 25 53 9 Neshoba 2164 115 152 41 Newton 1027 29 44 10 Noxubee 692 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2392 61 193 31 Panola 2117 49 59 10 Pearl River 1444 67 99 23 Perry 652 25 20 7 Pike 1604 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1947 28 19 2 Prentiss 1404 29 88 9 Quitman 479 6 0 0 Rankin 5285 98 212 28 Scott 1502 29 30 3 Sharkey 306 17 43 8 Simpson 1442 53 136 19 Smith 688 16 55 8 Stone 724 14 58 9 Sunflower 1897 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 955 27 29 7 Tate 1642 51 71 18 Tippah 1215 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1061 42 96 26 Tunica 596 19 15 2 Union 1609 25 46 11 Walthall 750 28 67 13 Warren 1722 57 125 26 Washington 3097 107 186 39 Wayne 1158 23 59 10 Webster 420 14 52 11 Wilkinson 386 22 20 5 Winston 1166 24 54 11 Yalobusha 694 27 80 18 Yazoo 1512 39 137 15 Total 144,544 3,729 7,449 1,419

