Mississippi man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with his car

A Mississippi man has been charged with manslaughter after he reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle Saturday night.

Investigators with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office responded to Riviera Road around 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found a pedestrian involved with a car incident.

The victim, identified as Brittany Phillips, 26, was transported to the hospital where she later died. Phillips’ body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Sheriff Steve Gladney reported to WTVA News that James Heath Kitchens, 30, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Kitchens is being held at the Oktibbeha County Jail. His bond is set at $25,000.00

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

