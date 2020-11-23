expand
November 23, 2020

Hunting accident kills North Carolina teen in Mississippi

By The Associated Press

Published 11:50 am Monday, November 23, 2020

A North Carolina teen died when his hunting stand shifted and he fell onto his rifle barrel, Mississippi authorities report.

Justin Lee Smith, 17, of Supply, North Carolina, was in a ladder stand Saturday afternoon in the northwest part of the county near the Alcorn County line, Tishomingo County coroner Mack Wilemon told WTVA-TV.

According to Wilemon, the stand apparently turned to one side, Smith fell 10 feet (3 meters) and was impaled. Smith was able to call 911 on his cellphone, but died shortly afterward, Wilemon said.

A state wildlife agent is investigating.

