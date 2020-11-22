expand
Ad Spot

November 22, 2020

Teen endured multiple surgeries. Then his wish came true

By The Associated Press

Published 6:57 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

Toby Sykes, 18, a senior at Northeast Jones High School in Laurel, came home from work on Nov. 14 to a wish come true.

Awaiting him was a New Orleans Saints-themed man cave made possible through the Make-A-Wish Mississippi chapter and the Magnolia Classic Cruisers car club.

“I was really excited,” said Toby, who works at Little Caesar’s in Laurel, of his surprise. “There are no words to describe what I’m feeling.”

Toby, the son of Chris and Tommie Sykes, has two brothers, Jasper, 9, and Conner, 8, and a newborn sister, Edith. He is looking forward to having a space to call his own and hang out with friends.

“The first thing I’m going to do is sleep in it,” he said.

A DIFFICULT JOURNEY

Toby was diagnosed in January 2019 with familial adenomatous polyposis, a rare genetic cancerous disorder that causes colon polyps. He had more than 65 polyps in his colon and tumors in his stomach and nasal cavity. Toby underwent several surgeries, including a 12-hour procedure to remove the polyps, and one to remove his colon.

At one point, he dropped to 70 pounds due to stress, his mother said.

“It was a fluke that we found out about it because I took my middle child, Jasper, to the doctor,” Tommie said. “When we found out the family history for Jasper, she ordered tests for all of the brothers and found the polyps.”

Tommie said it’s been a difficult journey. But, she added, “it’s gotten better, especially now that he’s gotten over his surgeries and ileostomies because he’s been in and out of the hospital so much.”

She noted how happy she was this summer when her son was able to go swimming.

“I was just so elated he was able to take his shirt off and enjoy himself swimming with all of the scars he had,” she said. “I joked with him that he should get a tattoo of a zipper.

“I’m just so happy that it’s over with and he can build his weight up,” she added. “I’m so glad he can go back to school now and enjoy his senior year.”

SPACE TO ‘GET AWAY AND BE A TEENAGER’

Originally, Toby’s wish was for a trip to Scotland, an adventure to share with his family. The coronavirus pandemic, however, meant a change of plans, said Janet Blouin with Make-A-Wish.

Instead, a man cave for the Saints fan “worked out really well for him,” Blouin said. “Not only is Toby a decade older than his other siblings, but his mom just had a baby less than one month old. It’s nice for him to have his own space and get away and be a teenager.”

Blouin said the Magnolia Classic Cruisers helped tremendously by setting up the man cave, sponsoring the wish and putting it all together.

“The whole goal of all of this is to bring hope, strength and joy to children with life-altering illnesses,” Blouin said.

Toby said he’s thankful for those who worked to make his wish come true, as well as his family and friends.

“You’re going to have some down times and some up times, but you’ve got to have some people to support you,” he said.

More News

Coronavirus new case growth pauses, trends still high across Mississippi

State lawmaker urges Gov. Reeves to enact statewide mask order

mississippi crime

Hattiesburg woman arrested for stabbing husband

‘Having that conversation’: Artist paints murals to enhance history

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Coronavirus new case growth pauses, trends still high across Mississippi

News

State lawmaker urges Gov. Reeves to enact statewide mask order

News

Hattiesburg woman arrested for stabbing husband

News

‘Having that conversation’: Artist paints murals to enhance history

News

Unclaimed property returns topped $16 million in Mississipp

News

Teen endured multiple surgeries. Then his wish came true

News

Coronavirus pressures Mississippi hospitals; no ICU beds in Natchez, Brookhaven, state reports

News

Federal historic site considered for former Mississippi slave market

News

Abuse trial of former Mississippi Catholic friar delayed

News

Find out why ‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe loves this Mississippi town

News

Mississippi coroner says family has ‘big hole in our hearts’ after COVID-19 claims his granddaughter

News

Mississippi shatters single-day coronavirus new case record

News

Amtrak train hits 18-wheeler in Pike County Friday evening

News

Husband guilty of manslaughter in online model wife’s death

News

Feds: Mississippi Fish Farm accused of violating labor laws, will have to pay thousands in back pay

News

Mississippi city’s police department fighting COVID-19 outbreak

News

Mississippi casino sues insurance company for $10M, says policy covered COVID-19 losses

News

More than 8 in 10 Mississippi nursing homes have yet to finish federal COVID-19 training

News

As coronavirus spikes across Mississippi, school districts choose to close doors

News

Autopsies backlogged after medical examiner placed on leave

News

Police identify body of man found in Mississippi woods by hunters; have ‘person of interest’ in possible homicide

News

Mississippi doctor warns of ‘very worrisome trend’ as state hits second-highest daily new coronavirus case count

News

Mississippi woman arrested for thousands of dollars in ‘food stamps’ fraud

News

Mississippian elected student body president at Harvard