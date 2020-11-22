expand
November 22, 2020

Subway lunch in Korea turns into $10,000 for family moving to Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:31 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

A quick lunch at Subway in Korea for one military family made moving to Mississippi easier when the family won $10,000 in the restaurant’s sweepstakes.

The Lala family spent Saturday at the Keesler Air Force Base spending the winnings, buying items for their new house on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The money from the contest, which was open only to members of the military, had to be spent at the Exchange store on base.

Air Force member Rebecca Lala and her family won the money while stationed in Osan, Korea, but were in the process of transferring to Mississippi.

Joking that they might win a million dollars while eating their sandwiches, one of the members pulled off the tab from a drink and then surprised the family with the $10,000 prize.

Exchange store general manager, Sabina Brink explained to WLOX News that there are worldwide winners weekly and it’s a partnership with all Exchange stores across the world on military bases.

