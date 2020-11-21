Mississippi shatters single-day coronavirus new case record
Mississippi shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Saturday with just under 2,000 new cases reported by the state health department.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,972 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 142,401. The previous daily new case high was recorded on July 30, at the height of Mississippi’s first surge last summer when 1,775 cases were reported.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Friday that Mississippians can help curb the spread.
“Very worrisome trends, but we have the power to turn it around if we do what it takes to protect ourselves and our families,” he wrote.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
Over the last 14 days, more than 16,500 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, the highest 14-day level since early August.
The state reported 15 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,657 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation have created a data-driven model that projects where Mississippi’s death toll from COVID-19 may wind up at the present trajectory. On Saturday morning, the model indicated the death toll could be 5,566 by March 1 if current mitigation measures remain in place.
Their projection jumps to more than 6,900 deaths if mitigation measures are eased and falls to 4,900 if universal mask mandates were put into effect.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,295 with Saturday’s update. It was the highest 7-day average since July 31.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,180 on Saturday, the highest level since August 4.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1337
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1421
|24
|88
|11
|Amite
|503
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1054
|33
|105
|22
|Benton
|482
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2369
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|710
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|698
|14
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1019
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|303
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|574
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|877
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|855
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1460
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1586
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1157
|34
|69
|15
|De Soto
|9467
|97
|102
|20
|Forrest
|3591
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|313
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1210
|23
|37
|6
|Greene
|581
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1354
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1123
|37
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6763
|105
|320
|35
|Hinds
|9460
|193
|507
|82
|Holmes
|1231
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|519
|18
|33
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1439
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6019
|116
|118
|14
|Jasper
|799
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|335
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|537
|17
|9
|1
|Jones
|3400
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|405
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3107
|47
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2722
|48
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3312
|142
|321
|77
|Lawrence
|697
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1312
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4740
|92
|196
|39
|Leflore
|1987
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1833
|64
|165
|36
|Lowndes
|2265
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4573
|102
|278
|49
|Marion
|1079
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|2057
|43
|58
|14
|Monroe
|1882
|77
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|717
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2161
|111
|144
|39
|Newton
|1025
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|688
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2364
|59
|193
|31
|Panola
|2094
|47
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1405
|67
|99
|23
|Perry
|636
|25
|20
|7
|Pike
|1596
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1907
|27
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1377
|25
|87
|6
|Quitman
|474
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5187
|96
|192
|26
|Scott
|1491
|29
|29
|3
|Sharkey
|304
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1430
|53
|136
|19
|Smith
|684
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|704
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1870
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|944
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1607
|48
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1199
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1049
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|594
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1586
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|735
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1707
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|3034
|106
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1151
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|415
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|383
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1124
|24
|54
|11
|Yalobusha
|666
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1468
|37
|137
|14
|Total
|142,401
|3,657
|7,384
|1,400