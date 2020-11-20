Police identify body of man found in Mississippi woods by hunters; have ‘person of interest’ in possible homicide

Louisville police have identified the name of the person whose body was found on a Winston County road Thursday.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WTVA News that they have a “person of interest” in connection with what they are describing as a homicide.

Holdiness identifed the man as Jarvis Eichelberger, 32, of Louisville.

Holdiness said hunters discovered the body before 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area near Baremore Street near Eiland Middle School in Louisville. Holdiness said the hunters’ dogs alerted the hunters to the body.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.

