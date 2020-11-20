expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Crime scene

Police identify body of man found in Mississippi woods by hunters; have ‘person of interest’ in possible homicide

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:18 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Louisville police have identified the name of the person whose body was found on a Winston County road Thursday.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WTVA News that they have a “person of interest” in connection with what they are describing as a homicide.

Holdiness identifed the man as Jarvis Eichelberger, 32, of Louisville.

Holdiness said hunters discovered the body before 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area near Baremore Street near Eiland Middle School in Louisville. Holdiness said the hunters’ dogs alerted the hunters to the body.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.

More News

Crime scene

Police identify body of man found in Mississippi woods by hunters; have ‘person of interest’ in possible homicide

Mississippi doctor warns of ‘very worrisome trend’ as state hits second-highest daily new coronavirus case count

Mississippi woman arrested for thousands of dollars in ‘food stamps’ fraud

Mississippian elected student body president at Harvard

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Police identify body of man found in Mississippi woods by hunters; have ‘person of interest’ in possible homicide

News

Mississippi doctor warns of ‘very worrisome trend’ as state hits second-highest daily new coronavirus case count

News

Mississippi woman arrested for thousands of dollars in ‘food stamps’ fraud

News

Mississippian elected student body president at Harvard

News

Mississippi hunters discovery dead body on long wooded road

News

Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police to confess

News

Attorney goes from interim to president at Jackson State

News

12-year-old girl charged with murder of her 6-month-old brother

News

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery dishes out seasonal comfort food classics

News

Health officials beg Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving in effort to curb virus spread

News

Police say this pair robbed Mississippi man at gunpoint, but victim took their gun away

News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

News

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

News

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

News

Beloved Charlie Brown specials to air on public television this holiday season

News

Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March

News

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

News

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

News

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man pleads to transporting woman across several states for prostitution

News

Florida man seeks owners of baby book found in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

News

Blood on his hands: DNA leads to guilty plea, life sentence in 1990 killing

News

Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

News

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint