Mississippian elected student body president at Harvard

A Mississippian has been elected Student Body President of Harvard University. Noah Harris of Hattiesburg posted on Twitter about the recent election, writing, “It’s hard for me to put into words how grateful I am to be elected Harvard Student Body President with my partner in crime Jenny Gan!!”

“Thank you for this honor!” he wrote. “Together, let’s Build Tomorrow’s Harvard!!!”

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Steven Palazzo offered their congratulations to Harris.

Wicker gave Harris a shout-out, saying that he is proud a Hattiesburg native and a former intern of his has achieved this feat. Palazzo said Harris “will do great things in this role.”

Aside from serving as Treasurer and Co-Chair of the Black Caucus at Harvard, Harris is also the author of the children’s book Successful.

