Mississippi hunters discovery dead body on long wooded road

Hunters in Winston County made a grisly discovery when they found a body on a wooded road Thursday afternoon.

Local and state law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man found near Eiland Middle School in Louisville.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said hunters made the discovery around 4:25 p.m. on a road near the school. Holdiness told local news sources that the body, which has been described as being of a Black man, had been on the road for approximately 24 hours.

Police called in a crime scene unit from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

