November 20, 2020

Mississippi doctor warns of ‘very worrisome trend’ as state hits second-highest daily new coronavirus case count

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:24 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Mississippi recorded its second-highest, single-day total for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday as the state released the latest statistics for positive cases over the last 24 hours.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,638 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 140,429. The highest daily new case total was recorded on July 30, at the height of Mississippi’s first surge last summer when 1,775 cases were reported.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media that Mississippians can help curb the spread.

“Very worrisome trends, but we have the power to turn it around if we do what it takes to protect ourselves and our families,” he wrote.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Over the last 14 days, more than 15,500 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, the highest 14-day level since early August.

The state reported 23 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,642 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation have created a data-driven model that projects where Mississippi’s death toll from COVID-19 may wind up at the present trajectory. On Friday morning, the model indicated the death toll could be 5,566 by March 1 if current mitigation measures remain in place.

Their projection jumps to more than 6,900 deaths if mitigation measures are eased and falls to 4,900 if universal mask mandates were put into effect.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,209 with Friday’s update. It was the highest 7-day average since August 1.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,113 on Friday, the highest level since August 7.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1318 48 64 14
Alcorn 1410 23 88 10
Amite 486 14 15 2
Attala 1038 33 105 22
Benton 480 17 44 9
Bolivar 2350 83 222 30
Calhoun 706 13 25 4
Carroll 680 14 45 9
Chickasaw 1002 32 47 14
Choctaw 298 7 1 0
Claiborne 572 16 43 9
Clarke 866 53 93 27
Clay 843 26 20 3
Coahoma 1442 40 126 11
Copiah 1567 40 71 9
Covington 1142 34 67 15
De Soto 9358 97 102 20
Forrest 3548 85 176 41
Franklin 308 4 4 1
George 1188 23 36 6
Greene 573 22 40 6
Grenada 1340 44 114 21
Hancock 1114 37 59 9
Harrison 6666 105 319 35
Hinds 9338 193 500 82
Holmes 1223 60 102 20
Humphreys 515 18 33 7
Issaquena 108 4 0 0
Itawamba 1424 33 89 17
Jackson 5947 113 117 13
Jasper 788 21 1 0
Jefferson 332 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 528 16 9 1
Jones 3371 87 188 38
Kemper 395 15 41 9
Lafayette 3061 46 123 28
Lamar 2689 48 43 12
Lauderdale 3224 142 311 77
Lawrence 685 14 26 2
Leake 1292 43 42 7
Lee 4672 91 195 39
Leflore 1977 89 195 47
Lincoln 1766 64 165 36
Lowndes 2218 62 115 33
Madison 4498 101 272 48
Marion 1071 46 92 15
Marshall 2029 43 58 14
Monroe 1857 77 172 52
Montgomery 703 25 53 9
Neshoba 2144 111 144 39
Newton 1016 29 41 10
Noxubee 678 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2351 59 193 31
Panola 2050 47 59 9
Pearl River 1385 66 99 23
Perry 631 24 20 7
Pike 1582 58 98 27
Pontotoc 1875 27 19 2
Prentiss 1359 25 87 6
Quitman 469 6 0 0
Rankin 5078 95 187 26
Scott 1452 29 29 3
Sharkey 300 17 43 8
Simpson 1394 53 131 19
Smith 672 16 55 8
Stone 687 14 58 9
Sunflower 1852 54 84 15
Tallahatchie 941 27 29 7
Tate 1574 47 71 18
Tippah 1183 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1031 42 96 26
Tunica 590 19 15 2
Union 1555 25 46 11
Walthall 732 27 67 13
Warren 1691 56 125 26
Washington 3002 106 181 39
Wayne 1142 22 59 10
Webster 409 14 52 11
Wilkinson 368 22 20 5
Winston 1116 24 54 11
Yalobusha 659 26 80 18
Yazoo 1455 36 137 14
Total 140,429 3,642 7,342 1,397

