November 20, 2020

Gulf Coast florist shop excited to be chosen to help decorate White House

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:02 am Friday, November 20, 2020

A Gulf Coast florist has been selected to help decorate the White House with first lady Melania Trump this year.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that Theresa Cuevas and Courtney Jane Cuevas of Forget Me Not Florist applied to be among the floral designers who help decorate the White House during the Christmas holidays.

The good news came a month after the two applied by the Oct. 1 deadline.

“We were so excited, very happy,” Theresa told the Sun Herald about the moment the two got the confirmation email. “She was screaming,” Courtney said.

Forget Me Not Florist opened in 1978 and has a location in Gulfport and Long Beach.

Although she’s a student at Southern Miss and plans to veer away from the flower business, Courtney said she is excited for the opportunity to volunteer with her mother. They’ve made a few trips to Washington, D.C., but this one will be special.

Soon after they learned of their selection in mid-October, they shared the news on the store’s Facebook page. The mother and daughter said they were proud to be able to represent the Mississippi Coast.

 

