expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Attorney goes from interim to president at Jackson State

By The Associated Press

Published 6:25 am Friday, November 20, 2020

The attorney who was interim president of Jackson State University the past nine months has been hired for the permanent job.

The board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities announced Thursday that it has hired Thomas K. Hudson as president of the state’s largest historically Black university, with an enrollment of about 7,250. The board chose Hudson without conducting a broad search.

“We do need stability at Jackson State University,” Hudson said during a news conference.
Hudson said he approached the new job “humbly.”

“I’m here to make a difference,” he said. “I am a lifelong Jackson resident. I’m an alumnus. I’ve been around the university as long as I’ve been on this earth.”

The previous Jackson State president, William Bynum Jr., resigned in February after he and others were arrested in a prostitution sting in the Jackson suburb of Clinton. In July, a municipal judge found Bynum guilty of three misdemeanor charges: procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana. Bynum was ordered to pay fines.

Hudson has worked at Jackson State since 2012, where he has been chief operating officer and chief diversity officer. A news release from the the state College Board said he set cost-saving measures that decreased the university’s operating budget by 10%. It said he also coordinated academic and administrative restructuring that brought an annual savings of $4 million.

The university was beset by financial troubles and falling enrollment after former president Carolyn Meyers resigned in 2016 following an intervention by trustees over dwindling cash reserves. Layoffs followed, with the number of students falling from nearly 10,000 to about 7,000 as financial aid was cut.
“As a Jackson State University alumnus, I am extremely pleased that we have identified one of our own to serve as president,” Dr. Steven Cunningham, a state College Board trustee, said in the news release. “We have witnessed the great strides he has made over the past nine months and have full confidence that he will continue to demonstrate the great love he has for this university by providing outstanding leadership for the students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

Hudson earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Jackson State and a law degree from the University of Mississippi. Before joining the staff at Jackson State, Hudson founded a law practice and worked as an equal employment opportunity specialist for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Clinton.

A spokeswoman for the Institutions of Higher Learning said the salary for the Jackson State president has been $300,000, but the one for Hudson had not been set by Thursday.

More News

Tanker carrying hazardous materials explodes on interstate

Attorney goes from interim to president at Jackson State

Crime scene

12-year-old girl charged with murder of her 6-month-old brother

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery dishes out seasonal comfort food classics

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Attorney goes from interim to president at Jackson State

News

12-year-old girl charged with murder of her 6-month-old brother

News

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery dishes out seasonal comfort food classics

News

Health officials beg Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving in effort to curb virus spread

News

Police say this pair robbed Mississippi man at gunpoint, but victim took their gun away

News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

News

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

News

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

News

Beloved Charlie Brown specials to air on public television this holiday season

News

Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March

News

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

News

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

News

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man pleads to transporting woman across several states for prostitution

News

Florida man seeks owners of baby book found in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

News

Blood on his hands: DNA leads to guilty plea, life sentence in 1990 killing

News

Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

News

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint

News

“Best Little Pork House in Alabama” bringing its prize-winning barbecue, fixins’ to Mississippi

News

More than 170 arrested in human trafficking case across three states

News

More than 14,000 students placed in quarantine; many school districts transition to online-learning only

News

City repeals noise rule at only Mississippi abortion clinic; Group says move is victory for free speech

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases spike as ‘curve’ nears record summer levels

News

Supreme Court says life without parole should be rare for juveniles. It’s far from rare in Mississippi.