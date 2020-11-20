expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Crime scene

12-year-old girl charged with murder of her 6-month-old brother

By The Associated Press

Published 6:18 am Friday, November 20, 2020

A 12-year-old Louisiana girl has been arrested following the death of her 6-month-old brother.

The girl was arrested on Monday, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne announced on Thursday.

Paramedics arrived at a home on the West Bank of St. Charles Parish on Sunday to find the infant not breathing and could not revive him.

An autopsy determined the death was a homicide. Champagne didn’t say how the boy died or how officials came to believe his sister killed him, but said no weapons were involved.

The girl was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held in a juvenile detention center. Children younger than 14 generally cannot be tried as adults in Louisiana.

The sheriff is not releasing the name of the victim to avoid identifying his sister, calling it a “horrific and tragic situation.”

The Sheriff’s Office waited three days to release information about the homicide and subsequent arrest because the investigation was still underway, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. James Grimaldi told The Times-Picayune ‘ The New Orleans Advocate.

More News

Tanker carrying hazardous materials explodes on interstate

Attorney goes from interim to president at Jackson State

Crime scene

12-year-old girl charged with murder of her 6-month-old brother

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery dishes out seasonal comfort food classics

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Attorney goes from interim to president at Jackson State

News

12-year-old girl charged with murder of her 6-month-old brother

News

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery dishes out seasonal comfort food classics

News

Health officials beg Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving in effort to curb virus spread

News

Police say this pair robbed Mississippi man at gunpoint, but victim took their gun away

News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

News

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

News

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

News

Beloved Charlie Brown specials to air on public television this holiday season

News

Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March

News

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

News

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

News

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man pleads to transporting woman across several states for prostitution

News

Florida man seeks owners of baby book found in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

News

Blood on his hands: DNA leads to guilty plea, life sentence in 1990 killing

News

Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

News

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint

News

“Best Little Pork House in Alabama” bringing its prize-winning barbecue, fixins’ to Mississippi

News

More than 170 arrested in human trafficking case across three states

News

More than 14,000 students placed in quarantine; many school districts transition to online-learning only

News

City repeals noise rule at only Mississippi abortion clinic; Group says move is victory for free speech

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases spike as ‘curve’ nears record summer levels

News

Supreme Court says life without parole should be rare for juveniles. It’s far from rare in Mississippi.