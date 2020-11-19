expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:02 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Tennessee Valley Authority is considering moving toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to one of two off-site landfills as it begins preparing for the $500 million removal project, the federal utility said Monday.

A TVA report said it has narrowed down the primary destination for coal ash removed from the retired Allen Fossil Plant to either a landfill in Shelby County, Tennessee — not far from the location of the Allen plant — or a landfill in Tunica, Mississippi, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Memphis.

The federal utility plans to remove move 3.5 million cubic yards (2.6 million cubic meters) of coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal for power. The project is expected to take eight to 10 years, said Angela Austin, construction manager at the retired plant.

TVA is fielding public comments on the plan until Dec. 17, the report said. The utility, which provides power to more than 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states, has come under scrutiny for its handling of coal ash at other Tennessee plants.

In 2017, high levels of arsenic, lead and fluoride were found in monitoring wells at Allen, sparking fears that the aquifer that supplies Memphis’ drinking water could become tainted.

Testing has since deemed the public water supply unaffected. But a report released by the utility also showed a connection between the shallow aquifer where toxins were found and the deeper Memphis Sand Aquifer that provides the city’s slightly sweet-tasting drinking water.

Allen’s three coal-fired units were retired in 2018. The authority then began supplying power to the grid from the site with the natural gas-powered Allen Combined Cycle Plant.
TVA had previously mentioned other sites in the South where the coal ash could be transported. Other landfills that were considered were in Uniontown, Alabama; Mauk, Georgia; and Bishopville, South Carolina.

Austin said that while the other sites have not been completely ruled out, the primary destination of the coal ash will be landfills in either Shelby County or Tunica. Proximity to the former Allen plant was a main reason why those sites were chosen, and negotiations about cost, daily loads and other factors are ongoing, Austin said.

TVA will use covered trucks that will keep the coal ash enclosed for transport, Austin said.

“We have to have a certain amount of moisture to make sure we don’t have the ash flying out of the truck,” she said.

Site preparation and mobilization may begin in late 2020 or early 2021, the report said. TVA also plans to extract and treat groundwater from the site, the report said.

In its report, TVA said toxins have affected the groundwater in the upper portion of the aquifer. Concentrations of some toxins are above groundwater protection standards, but “impacts to the underlying Memphis aquifer have not been observed,” the report said.

Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Amanda Garcia said Monday that TVA must provide specifics about how the utility will protect removal workers from exposure to the toxic coal ash.

“It could be any of our family, friends and neighbors working on this cleanup,” Garcia said.

The Environmental Protection Agency began working to regulate coal ash after a six-story earthen dam failed in Kingston, Tennessee, spilling 5.4 million cubic yards (4.1 million cubic meters) of ash into the Emory River and surrounding community in 2008. The EPA released regulations in 2015 that treat coal ash more like household garbage than a hazardous material.

Workers who helped remove coal ash from the Kingston plant have sued a TVA contractor, alleging the workers were exposed to dangerous toxins.

Under a separate lawsuit settlement, TVA agreed last year to dig up and remove about 12 million cubic yards (9.2 million cubic meters) of coal ash from unlined pits at a coal-burning power plant in Gallatin, Tennessee. According to court filings, pollutants leached from the ash into the groundwater and then entered the Cumberland River, a source of drinking water for Nashville.

More News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

Former deputy municipal clerk charged with embezzling nearly $20,000

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

News

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

News

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

News

Beloved Charlie Brown specials to air on public television this holiday season

News

Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March

News

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

News

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

News

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man pleads to transporting woman across several states for prostitution

News

Florida man seeks owners of baby book found in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

News

Blood on his hands: DNA leads to guilty plea, life sentence in 1990 killing

News

Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

News

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint

News

“Best Little Pork House in Alabama” bringing its prize-winning barbecue, fixins’ to Mississippi

News

More than 170 arrested in human trafficking case across three states

News

More than 14,000 students placed in quarantine; many school districts transition to online-learning only

News

City repeals noise rule at only Mississippi abortion clinic; Group says move is victory for free speech

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases spike as ‘curve’ nears record summer levels

News

Supreme Court says life without parole should be rare for juveniles. It’s far from rare in Mississippi.

News

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

News

$4,000 for water? Jackson residents sue city over excessive bills

News

New Mississippi road signs make finding Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash site easier

News

Medical marijuana lawsuit continues to smolder in Mississippi Supreme Court

News

Mississippi man charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens