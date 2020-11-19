expand
November 19, 2020

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery dishes out seasonal comfort food classics

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:41 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery is rolling out a seasonal comfort food classic, as well as three new wholesome takes on the Newcomb family recipe chili that are perfect for this time of year.

Whether guests are seeking a welcoming place to dine-in or prefer enjoying their meal at home, they can rest assured that these mouth-watering options will be served up with a fresh helping of Newk’s hospitality:

After a successful debut in 2019, Newk’s taco salad is back. Newk’s combines Newcomb family recipe beef chili, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños, house-made pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro and a drizzle of sour cream for the meal you’ve been craving.

The three new menu items are: Frito Pie, loaded Newcomb family recipe chili and chili mac and cheese.

Frito Pie is a piping-hot bowl of Newk’s family recipe chili is topped with Frito’s® corn chips, gooey shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, fresh cilantro and sour cream.

The fully loaded Newcomb family recipe chili gets a Texas twist with this new fully Loaded option. Crisp jalapeños, cilantro, cheddar and sour cream make it perfect for diners who prefer chili with a kick.

Finally, Newk’s famous five-cheese mac & cheese and Newcomb family recipe chili come together to offer diners the best of both worlds. Sprinkled with a generous helping of roasted jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese and cilantro, don’t miss your chance to cozy up to this wonder.

“In these unprecedented times, we want to remain a pillar that our loyal guests can rely on to do what we do best: serve delicious food with fresh ingredients that the whole family can enjoy together,” said Newk’s Eatery CEO Chris Newcomb. “Whether eating at our tables or their own, we’re excited to offer these seasonal favorites that were created with my family to be enjoyed by yours.”

  Subscribe to our email newsletter

