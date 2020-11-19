expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

By Ben Hillyer

Published 9:10 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

A Memphis carjacking suspect was arrested in North Mississippi by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Wednesday.

Memphis news sources report that Latravious Garrison was arrested in Southaven Wednesday and was taken into custody on unrelated carjacking charges.

Garrison waived extradition and was transported to Memphis Violent Crimes for further investigation.

Garrison is a suspect in a Nov. 14 Memphis shooting. The victim of the shooting told Memphis police he went to meet a female that he met online, but that when he arrived two males dressed in all black and wearing face masks approached him.

According to the affidavit, the men demanded the victims’ car keys and shot him multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach and hand. The men then drove off in the victims’ 2020 Camaro valued at $40,000.

Latravious Garrion is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and using a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

More News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

Former deputy municipal clerk charged with embezzling nearly $20,000

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

News

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

News

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

News

Beloved Charlie Brown specials to air on public television this holiday season

News

Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March

News

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

News

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

News

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man pleads to transporting woman across several states for prostitution

News

Florida man seeks owners of baby book found in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

News

Blood on his hands: DNA leads to guilty plea, life sentence in 1990 killing

News

Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

News

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint

News

“Best Little Pork House in Alabama” bringing its prize-winning barbecue, fixins’ to Mississippi

News

More than 170 arrested in human trafficking case across three states

News

More than 14,000 students placed in quarantine; many school districts transition to online-learning only

News

City repeals noise rule at only Mississippi abortion clinic; Group says move is victory for free speech

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases spike as ‘curve’ nears record summer levels

News

Supreme Court says life without parole should be rare for juveniles. It’s far from rare in Mississippi.

News

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

News

$4,000 for water? Jackson residents sue city over excessive bills

News

New Mississippi road signs make finding Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash site easier

News

Medical marijuana lawsuit continues to smolder in Mississippi Supreme Court

News

Mississippi man charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens