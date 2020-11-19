expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Former deputy municipal clerk charged with embezzling nearly $20,000

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:20 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

A former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Monticello has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Kimberly Davis was arrested by special agents from the office of State Auditor Shad White Thursday. Upon arrest, Davis was issued a demand letter showing she owes $41,856.79 to taxpayers of Monticello, including interest and investigative expenses.

A Lawrence County grand jury indicted Davis for embezzlement and alteration of records after investigators showed evidence she had executed a cash-skimming scheme. The former town employee is accused of taking cash meant to pay water bills — approximately $19,000 from January 2018 to February 2019.

“I’m thankful for the work of our investigators as they continue to hold people accountable for crimes like this,” said State Auditor White. “The people of Monticello work hard to make money and pay their bills, and they deserve to know their money isn’t being stolen.”

Davis was arrested by special agents at her Monticello residence and transported to jail by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Her bond was set at $5,000 by the court.

If convicted on both counts, Davis faces up to 30 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Hal Kittrell.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Davis’s employment as deputy clerk in Monticello. A surety bond is similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Davis will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by phone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

More News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

Former deputy municipal clerk charged with embezzling nearly $20,000

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

News

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

News

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

News

Beloved Charlie Brown specials to air on public television this holiday season

News

Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March

News

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

News

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

News

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man pleads to transporting woman across several states for prostitution

News

Florida man seeks owners of baby book found in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

News

Blood on his hands: DNA leads to guilty plea, life sentence in 1990 killing

News

Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

News

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint

News

“Best Little Pork House in Alabama” bringing its prize-winning barbecue, fixins’ to Mississippi

News

More than 170 arrested in human trafficking case across three states

News

More than 14,000 students placed in quarantine; many school districts transition to online-learning only

News

City repeals noise rule at only Mississippi abortion clinic; Group says move is victory for free speech

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases spike as ‘curve’ nears record summer levels

News

Supreme Court says life without parole should be rare for juveniles. It’s far from rare in Mississippi.

News

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

News

$4,000 for water? Jackson residents sue city over excessive bills

News

New Mississippi road signs make finding Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash site easier

News

Medical marijuana lawsuit continues to smolder in Mississippi Supreme Court

News

Mississippi man charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens