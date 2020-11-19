Former deputy municipal clerk charged with embezzling nearly $20,000

A former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Monticello has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Kimberly Davis was arrested by special agents from the office of State Auditor Shad White Thursday. Upon arrest, Davis was issued a demand letter showing she owes $41,856.79 to taxpayers of Monticello, including interest and investigative expenses.

A Lawrence County grand jury indicted Davis for embezzlement and alteration of records after investigators showed evidence she had executed a cash-skimming scheme. The former town employee is accused of taking cash meant to pay water bills — approximately $19,000 from January 2018 to February 2019.

“I’m thankful for the work of our investigators as they continue to hold people accountable for crimes like this,” said State Auditor White. “The people of Monticello work hard to make money and pay their bills, and they deserve to know their money isn’t being stolen.”

Davis was arrested by special agents at her Monticello residence and transported to jail by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Her bond was set at $5,000 by the court.

If convicted on both counts, Davis faces up to 30 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Hal Kittrell.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Davis’s employment as deputy clerk in Monticello. A surety bond is similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Davis will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by phone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

