Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

Despite the hardships of 2020, one Mississippi restaurant says it is committed to continuing a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition — the Little Dooey Turkey Drop.

Little Dooey, the Starkville restaurant that specializes in all things barbecue, is allowing members of the community to drop off their thawed turkeys and cook it for the big feast.

Restaurant Manager Amber Carruth said the restaurant decided to continue the traditions this year as a way to show their appreciation for the community during these tough times.

The restaurant offers two different cooking methods for customers — either smoked or deep-fried. And the restaurant will thaw the turkey if you like.

The cost of cooking the turkey runs $1.29 per pound for smoked birds and $2.229 for cajun fried gobblers. They do charge a $10 fee for thawing.

The turkey drop-off starts on Saturday and people have until Tuesday to decide if they want the Bar-B-Que joint to deep fry or smoke their Thanksgiving turkey.

Little Dooey also provides sides like mac-n-cheese or green beans to go with the turkey dinner.

Carruth said the service could be useful for people who are skeptical about meeting up with large groups of people for the holiday. The service allows those who don’t ordinarily cook a turkey for Thanksgiving to bring it by and have it cooked for just themselves or small get-together.

Carruth said around 20 to 30 people bring their turkeys to the restaurant each year.

