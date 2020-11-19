expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:41 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

Despite the hardships of 2020, one Mississippi restaurant says it is committed to continuing a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition — the Little Dooey Turkey Drop.

Little Dooey, the Starkville restaurant that specializes in all things barbecue, is allowing members of the community to drop off their thawed turkeys and cook it for the big feast.

Restaurant Manager Amber Carruth said the restaurant decided to continue the traditions this year as a way to show their appreciation for the community during these tough times.

The restaurant offers two different cooking methods for customers — either smoked or deep-fried. And the restaurant will thaw the turkey if you like.

The cost of cooking the turkey runs $1.29 per pound for smoked birds and $2.229 for cajun fried gobblers. They do charge a $10 fee for thawing.

The turkey drop-off starts on Saturday and people have until Tuesday to decide if they want the Bar-B-Que joint to deep fry or smoke their Thanksgiving turkey.

Little Dooey also provides sides like mac-n-cheese or green beans to go with the turkey dinner.

Carruth said the service could be useful for people who are skeptical about meeting up with large groups of people for the holiday. The service allows those who don’t ordinarily cook a turkey for Thanksgiving to bring it by and have it cooked for just themselves or small get-together.

Carruth said around 20 to 30 people bring their turkeys to the restaurant each year.

 

More News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

Former deputy municipal clerk charged with embezzling nearly $20,000

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Sheriff: Mississippi teen wounded as game warden shoots him

News

State shuts down Mississippi daycare after 8-week-old baby dies

News

Multimillion dollar television series for ABC to start filming in Greenville in January

News

Beloved Charlie Brown specials to air on public television this holiday season

News

Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March

News

Mississippi landfill being considered for toxic-laden coal ash from retired Tennessee power plant

News

Don’t want to cook your turkey? Do the Turkey Drop this holiday

News

Memphis man who arranged online meeting ends up being shot; Suspect arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man pleads to transporting woman across several states for prostitution

News

Florida man seeks owners of baby book found in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

News

Blood on his hands: DNA leads to guilty plea, life sentence in 1990 killing

News

Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

News

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint

News

“Best Little Pork House in Alabama” bringing its prize-winning barbecue, fixins’ to Mississippi

News

More than 170 arrested in human trafficking case across three states

News

More than 14,000 students placed in quarantine; many school districts transition to online-learning only

News

City repeals noise rule at only Mississippi abortion clinic; Group says move is victory for free speech

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases spike as ‘curve’ nears record summer levels

News

Supreme Court says life without parole should be rare for juveniles. It’s far from rare in Mississippi.

News

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

News

$4,000 for water? Jackson residents sue city over excessive bills

News

New Mississippi road signs make finding Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash site easier

News

Medical marijuana lawsuit continues to smolder in Mississippi Supreme Court

News

Mississippi man charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens