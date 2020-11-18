expand
November 18, 2020

Two people accused of kidnapping, murder arrested in Copiah County

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:12 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Two people suspected of a Copiah County murder and kidnapping are now in custody.

Donald James Free, 25, and Monica Denise Barnett, 30, were arrested Tuesday by Copiah County sheriff’s deputies with the help of the Crystal Springs Police Department.

Free and Barnett have been charged with the murder of Cedric Smith. Prior to announcing the murder charge, the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office said Barnett and Free were charged in a kidnapping from last Wednesday.

Deputies said the incident happened in Copiah County on November 13.

Free and Barnett are being held at the Copiah County Detention Center.

