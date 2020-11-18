expand
November 18, 2020

Police: Mississippi man able to take weapon away while being robbed at gunpoint

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

A Mississippi man who was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday was able to grab the weapon before the robber escaped.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said the man was in his yard when a male approached him with a gun and took his wallet before 8 p.m. Tuesday. When the man’s wife and mother-in-law came outside, the suspect also pointed the weapon at them before the man took the gun away, Armstrong said.

The suspect fled and is believed to have been last seen riding as a passenger in a car going at a high rate of speed, Armstrong said.

A nearby officer, without knowing about the robbery, initiated a traffic stop and the passenger bolted from the vehicle, Armstrong said. The driver of the car was taken into police custody.

“The homeowner took a risky chance in responding the way that he did, but nevertheless his actions resulted in a good outcome,” Armstrong said. “We have the weapon and the vehicle and the driver and it is just a matter of time until we have the suspect.”

Armstrong said incidents of theft tend to rise during the holiday season and advised citizens to be on their guard.

“This was a situation where apparently the suspect saw an opportunity and seized it but the table was turned when the homeowner decided to react as he did,” Armstrong said. “Theft crimes tend to go up this time of year. We encourage citizens to be observant of their surroundings.”

 

