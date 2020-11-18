expand
November 18, 2020

Crime scene

Mississippi man charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens

By The Associated Press

Published 6:21 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

An 18-year-old Mississippi man has been charged in a hit and run crash that left two teenagers dead and a third injured over the weekend, according to authorities.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash at around 7 a.m. Saturday along a highway in Pearl County, the agency said.

Jarron Pettie was driving a 2014 GMC Terrain SUV when he struck three juveniles that were walking in the southbound lane of the highway, according to officials.

Gavin Bennet, 13, and Brandon Heidel, 17, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian, Brycen Bennett, 16, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Highway Patrol said. An update on his condition was not available Tuesday.

Highway Patrol said Pettie left the scene and was taken into custody when he returned more than an hour later.

He was booked on two counts of felony accident leaving the scene with injury and death. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

