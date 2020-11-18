expand
November 18, 2020

“Best Little Pork House in Alabama” bringing its prize-winning barbecue, fixins’ to Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The “Best Little Pork House in Alabama” will be taking on the best in Mississippi barbecue when Full Moon Bar-B-Que comes to Madison next summer.

Alabama-based Full Moon Bar-B-Que, recently announced the expansion of its nationally recognized and award-winning brand into Mississippi. The 17th location and the first location outside of Alabama, will be with the opening in the city of Madison and is set to open Summer 2021.

“The city of Madison wants to give Full Moon BBQ a warm Mississippi-welcome,” said the Honorable Mary Hawkins-Butler, Mayor of the city of Madison. “We are honored and excited to have this successful and family-based bar-b-que business enter our community with quality ownership and homemade dishes developed from original recipes.”

Full Moon BBQ Madison will serve an expansive menu featuring quality meats, cooked low and slow over a hickory wood-fired pit, by dine-in or drive-thru. Included with their famous barbecue is their award winning chow chow and famous Full Moon bar-b-que sauce. Trimmings including baked beans, potato salad, fried green tomatoes and mac & cheese will also be available. For dessert  Full Moon BBQ serves up homemade Half Moon cookies and slices of pie.

Full Moon BBQ Madison will be a quick-service dining experience also specializing in catering for crowds of 10 to 10,000. Full Moon’s unique menus will be available to fulfill all catering needs from tailgates to corporate events.

 “Increasing the footprint of Full Moon BBQ outside of Alabama has always been a goal for our company and we have waited for the right timing and the perfect community to share our high-quality food and family recipes with,” says David Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon BBQ. “The city of Madison has been extremely welcoming, and we look forward to introducing our award-winning bar-b-que to their community and making Mississippi a new and forever home for our brand.”

