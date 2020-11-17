Three-dozen more Mississippi coronavirus deaths reported as cases climb
Mississippi’s two-week daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to climb Tuesday as the state health department released the latest virus case numbers.
Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new cases topped 1,000 for the second-straight day with Tuesday’s update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. It was the highest number the state has seen since August 10.
Approximately 14,294 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August. By comparison, on Oct. 18 the 14-day new case total was just 9,751 cases.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 905 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 135,803. In the last two weeks, more than 14,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered.
The state reported 36 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,581 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,095 with Tuesday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,021 on Tuesday, the highest level since August 10.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1259
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1358
|22
|88
|10
|Amite
|460
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|975
|27
|96
|20
|Benton
|460
|16
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2266
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|690
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|655
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|976
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|269
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|568
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|848
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|817
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1402
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1519
|39
|72
|9
|Covington
|1110
|32
|66
|15
|De Soto
|8985
|91
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3460
|85
|177
|41
|Franklin
|289
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1167
|22
|36
|6
|Greene
|560
|20
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1318
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1082
|35
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6476
|104
|303
|35
|Hinds
|9045
|186
|486
|80
|Holmes
|1203
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|506
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1380
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5786
|111
|113
|12
|Jasper
|773
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|302
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|513
|16
|8
|1
|Jones
|3276
|86
|187
|38
|Kemper
|365
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2912
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2613
|47
|42
|11
|Lauderdale
|3084
|141
|298
|76
|Lawrence
|651
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1268
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4491
|90
|196
|39
|Leflore
|1929
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1710
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2140
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4339
|98
|250
|46
|Marion
|1049
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1935
|41
|58
|13
|Monroe
|1787
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|678
|24
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2075
|111
|138
|39
|Newton
|980
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|654
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2278
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|1984
|46
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1339
|65
|99
|23
|Perry
|608
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1547
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1824
|26
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1310
|25
|76
|6
|Quitman
|456
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4833
|91
|184
|24
|Scott
|1414
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|296
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1369
|53
|122
|19
|Smith
|664
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|636
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1801
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|921
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1517
|46
|67
|17
|Tippah
|1133
|29
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|999
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|579
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1500
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|719
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1663
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2908
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1115
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|404
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|363
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1039
|23
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|638
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1425
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|135,803
|3,581
|7,209
|1,382