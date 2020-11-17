expand
November 17, 2020

Three-dozen more Mississippi coronavirus deaths reported as cases climb

By Kevin Cooper

Published 11:26 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Mississippi’s two-week daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to climb Tuesday as the state health department released the latest virus case numbers.

Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new cases topped 1,000 for the second-straight day with Tuesday’s update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. It was the highest number the state has seen since August 10.

Approximately 14,294 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August. By comparison, on Oct. 18 the 14-day new case total was just 9,751 cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 905 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 135,803. In the last two weeks, more than 14,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered.

The state reported 36 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,581 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,095 with Tuesday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,021 on Tuesday, the highest level since August 10.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1259 47 64 14
Alcorn 1358 22 88 10
Amite 460 14 15 2
Attala 975 27 96 20
Benton 460 16 44 8
Bolivar 2266 83 222 30
Calhoun 690 13 25 4
Carroll 655 13 45 9
Chickasaw 976 32 47 14
Choctaw 269 7 1 0
Claiborne 568 16 43 9
Clarke 848 53 93 27
Clay 817 26 20 3
Coahoma 1402 40 126 11
Copiah 1519 39 72 9
Covington 1110 32 66 15
De Soto 8985 91 101 20
Forrest 3460 85 177 41
Franklin 289 4 4 1
George 1167 22 36 6
Greene 560 20 40 6
Grenada 1318 44 114 21
Hancock 1082 35 59 9
Harrison 6476 104 303 35
Hinds 9045 186 486 80
Holmes 1203 60 102 20
Humphreys 506 18 32 7
Issaquena 108 4 0 0
Itawamba 1380 33 89 17
Jackson 5786 111 113 12
Jasper 773 21 1 0
Jefferson 302 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 513 16 8 1
Jones 3276 86 187 38
Kemper 365 15 41 9
Lafayette 2912 45 123 28
Lamar 2613 47 42 11
Lauderdale 3084 141 298 76
Lawrence 651 14 26 2
Leake 1268 43 42 7
Lee 4491 90 196 39
Leflore 1929 89 195 47
Lincoln 1710 64 162 36
Lowndes 2140 62 115 33
Madison 4339 98 250 46
Marion 1049 46 92 15
Marshall 1935 41 58 13
Monroe 1787 76 172 52
Montgomery 678 24 53 9
Neshoba 2075 111 138 39
Newton 980 29 40 10
Noxubee 654 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2278 58 193 31
Panola 1984 46 59 9
Pearl River 1339 65 99 23
Perry 608 24 20 7
Pike 1547 58 98 27
Pontotoc 1824 26 19 2
Prentiss 1310 25 76 6
Quitman 456 6 0 0
Rankin 4833 91 184 24
Scott 1414 29 22 3
Sharkey 296 16 43 8
Simpson 1369 53 122 19
Smith 664 16 55 8
Stone 636 14 58 9
Sunflower 1801 54 84 15
Tallahatchie 921 27 29 7
Tate 1517 46 67 17
Tippah 1133 29 61 3
Tishomingo 999 41 96 26
Tunica 579 18 15 2
Union 1500 25 46 11
Walthall 719 27 67 13
Warren 1663 56 125 26
Washington 2908 105 181 39
Wayne 1115 22 59 10
Webster 404 14 52 11
Wilkinson 363 22 20 5
Winston 1039 23 46 11
Yalobusha 638 26 80 18
Yazoo 1425 36 137 14
Total 135,803 3,581 7,209 1,382

 

