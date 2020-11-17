expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Dave Bundy, left, and Marzell Brooks, right

He likely saved my life: Tributes made to Mississippi officer who died of COVID-19

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

A former Brookhaven police officer who was shot in the line of duty paid tribute to fellow police officer Marzell Brooks, who Bundy credits with saving his life.

Dave Bundy posted on social media Monday his tribute to Brooks, who died Sunday from COVID-19.

“For those that know I was once a police officer, my friend Marzell Brooks passed away last night after testing positive for COVID,” Bundy wrote. “He likely saved my life the night I was shot on duty. I spent a lot of time with him as he helped train me. He loved his job and it showed every day in every way. God blessed me to know you.”

Lt. Brooks died Sunday night from COVID-19-related causes. Brooks served many years as an officer with the police department and as a school resource officer for Brookhaven School District.

Two former Brookhaven police chiefs said Brooks death was a loss to the police department and to the community.

Former Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell told WLBT News that Brooks was a friend and a protege.

“This community has lost a jewel. They have lost a jewel, and I think they have realized it already,” Bell told WLBT. “He was special, and like I say, I loved him.”

Former Chief Pap Henderson, worked with Brooks as a young officer agreed.

“This one hit me hard,” he told WLBT.

Tyler Funeral Home in Brookhaven is in charge of Brooks’ funeral arrangements.

More News

Mississippi AG: More than 70 percent of stores checked in one county violated state’s beer, vape, e-cigarettes laws

He likely saved my life: Tributes made to Mississippi officer who died of COVID-19

First female federal judge approved for Mississippi’s Southern District

Three-dozen more Mississippi coronavirus deaths reported as cases climb

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi AG: More than 70 percent of stores checked in one county violated state’s beer, vape, e-cigarettes laws

News

He likely saved my life: Tributes made to Mississippi officer who died of COVID-19

News

First female federal judge approved for Mississippi’s Southern District

News

Three-dozen more Mississippi coronavirus deaths reported as cases climb

News

Police looking for teen they believe is ‘being held against her will’

News

New antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients coming to Mississippi hospitals

News

Shark receives successful spinal surgery from Mississippi Aquarium veterinary team, human medical doctors

News

North Mississippi elementary school teacher dies of COVID-19

News

“American Pickers” reality series picks Mississippi sites for filming

News

COVID-19 closes Sixth District Attorney’s Office for two weeks

News

Six men arrested in human trafficking investigation in Oxford

News

Mississippi governor proposes erasing state income tax

News

Gov. Reeves adds seven more counties to mask mandate in Mississippi

News

Mississippi man leads state police on chase on interstate that reached 140 miles per hour

News

Coronavirus spreading like wildfire in Mississippi, pace of new cases up 43 percent in last 30 days

News

Alabama city moves ahead on Mardi Gras plans amid pandemic

News

Daughter arrested, charged with murder of her mother

News

Two teenagers killed, one injured after being struck by vehicle

News

Mississippi pump proposal evokes strong reactions

News

Man arrested after reportedly stealing gun, kidnapping couple in Vicksburg

News

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing, says he had used meth

News

Statistics show Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases accelerating, up 34-percent in two weeks

News

Father, son find alleged burglar sleeping in son’s closet

News

Lawyers for man freed from prison after 20 years receive human rights award