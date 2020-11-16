Two teenagers killed, one injured after being struck by vehicle

Two Mississippi teenage pedestrians were killed and another injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported in a news release that trooper responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020, at 7:09 a.m. The incident occurred on Highway 43 North near Burnt Bridge Road in Pearl River County. The vehicle collision involved three juveniles and claimed the life of two. The third juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the release states.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage later identified the juveniles who died in the accident as Brandon Heidel, 17, and Gavin Bennett, 13. He said their causes of death were due to blunt force trauma due to being struck by a vehicle.

The highway patrol said the accident remains under investigation.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol CRASH Reconstruction Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the crash. The collision is an ongoing investigation, more information will be available as the investigation continues,” the release states.

